Investment thesis

In November, I wrote a bearish article on SA about restaurant tech provider Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) in which I said that the company had been unable to attract any major clients in 2022 and significant dilution was likely. Well, Presto recently released its Q2 FY23 financial results, and I think the situation looks grim as revenues declined by 4.5% year on year while the loss from operations almost doubled to $13.6 million. In addition, cash declined by $21 million in a single quarter and significant stock dilution seems inevitable at this point. Let’s review.

Overview of the Q2 FY23 financial results

In case you haven't read my previous articles about Presto, here's a short description of the business. The company started out under the name E la Carte in 2008 and is focused on A.I.-powered drive-thru voice assistant technology through Presto Voice. Presto also has a product named Presto Flex, which functions as an all-in-one server handheld or tabletop guest ordering, payment, customer personalization, and gaming device. The company has deployed more than 270,000 products across the USA to date and claims that its Presto Voice virtual assistant can save $35,000 in labor costs per year as well as significantly increase the share of repeat customers significantly.

According to Presto’s website, the company accounts for three out of every four drive-thru A.I. voice assistants in the country and its clients include McDonald’s, KFC, Checkers, Applebee’s, and Chili’s among others.

There are about 200,000 quick-service restaurant drive-thrus in the USA and this represents a $5 billion annual recurring revenue (ARR) according to the company (see slide 7 here). Presto's current pilot tests with customers represent more than $200 million in ARR on a fully converted basis.

In order to fund its rapid expansion, the firm announced in October 2021 that it’s listing through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) named Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp a valuation of about $1 billion. Presto was expecting to get about $222.5 million in cash, but it ended up receiving just under $50 million when the merger was completed in September 2022 as many investors decided to withdraw. The company planned to use the proceeds to significantly expand its platform business, which includes sales and leases of the AI platform products. The transaction business, in turn, includes premium content, or gaming.

Yet, with proceeds from the SPAC deal much lower than expected and restaurants reopening following the end of COVID-19 lockdowns, the financial performance of Presto has been underwhelming. Looking at the Q2 FY23 financial results, we can see that the transaction business was growing at a steady pace, but the revenue of the platform business was down by almost 20% year on year. Presto is far off the financial estimates from October 2021 when it was projecting quarterly revenues of almost $14 million in the 2022 calendar year. I also find it disappointing that operating costs are much higher than anticipated, especially G&A expenses which are now over $6 million in a single quarter.

The lack of revenue growth can be explained by the lack of any new notable clients over the past year as the three major customers of the company accounted for 96% of revenues, compared with 89% a year earlier. The loss of any of them could be detrimental to the financial results of Presto.

Looking at what to expect in the future, Presto announced in January that it’s expanding its partnership with Del Taco which has over 600 locations across the USA. Presto then revealed in its Q2 FY23 earnings call that the total opportunity at 600 stores was worth more than $10 million in ARR. If a large number of Del Taco restaurants install Presto Voice, Presto’s platform revenues could increase by over a third in the near future. However, this amount is nowhere near enough to get the company into the black, and cash is running out rapidly. Presto had $59.3 million in cash and cash equivalents in September and this figure was down to $38.2 million as of December. The shareholders’ equity is now negative and net cash used in operating activities in Q2 FY23 was $15.4 million compared to $11.2 million a quarter earlier. Unless something changes drastically soon, Presto could run out of cash around July and I think significant stock dilution seems likely.

So, how do you play this? Well, short selling seems like a viable idea as data from Fintel shows the short borrow fee rate is 15.79% as of the time of writing. The short interest is just 0.31% of the float and it takes less than two days to cover so the short squeeze risk seems small. Unfortunately, there are no call options available for hedging purposes.

Looking at the risks for the bear case, I think that the major one is the high investor interest in AI stocks over the past few weeks as ChatGPT gained popularity worldwide. Presto has used GPT-3 for several of its applications and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is among its early backers, having invested in the company back in 2014. In my view, this increased investor interest in the AI sector has been the key driver for the 53% YTD increase in Presto’s market valuation and it’s unclear how long it will last.

Investor takeaway

Presto grew rapidly during the COVID-19 lockdowns, but the latest few quarters have been challenging. In addition, operating expenses are above previous expectations, the shareholders’ equity is negative, and cash is running out rapidly. In my view, the company could need to carry out a large equity offering before autumn which is likely to result in significant stock dilution. Yet, short selling could be dangerous as the company’s stock price seems to be getting a boost from the rising investor interest in the AI sector. In my view, it could be best for risk-averse investors to avoid this stock.