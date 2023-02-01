U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Conventional Municipal Bond Funds Record Sixth Straight Weekly Inflow

Summary

  • During Refinitiv Lipper’s fund flows week that ended February 13, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets for the first week in three, adding a net of $5.6 billion.
  • Exchange-traded equity funds recorded $783 million in weekly net inflows, marking the fourth straight week of inflows.
  • Exchange-traded fixed income funds observed a net $2.1 billion weekly outflow - the macro-group’s second weekly outflow in three.

During Refinitiv Lipper’s fund flows week that ended February 13, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the first week in three, adding a net of $5.6 billion.

Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

