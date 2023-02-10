Martin Barraud/OJO Images via Getty Images

In my opinion, we live in an age where some of the economic data provided by authorities is not strictly accurate and is generally, let us say, massaged to give the impression that everything is rosy in the garden. Take for example the numbers for GDP, which for the fourth quarter was reported as having increased at an annual rate of 2.9 percent. Now you might be forgiven for thinking that this number reflects, for the most part, the section of the economy that involves either making and selling stuff, or providing some kind of service such as nail salons and lawyers. Not at all, it is; "the increase in real GDP reflects increases in private inventory investment, consumer spending, federal government spending, state and local government spending, and non-residential fixed investment that are partly offset by decreases in residential fixed investment and exports."

In fact, the lion's share of the number is government spending, paid for either by taxes or borrowing. Recent data concludes that government spending accounts for around 37% of GDP and state plus local government spending is approximately 20%. So, when authorities talk about GDP going up, despite reported massive layoffs in the public and private sector, one could easily draw the conclusion that the increase is more than likely due to extra spending, rather than an improvement in the overall health of the economy. One such example of extra spending is the; "Inflation Reduction Act," signed into law in August 2022.

By now, SA readers are probably familiar with John Williams' Shadow Statistics, in which he produces an inflation rate using unmodified methods to calculate CPI. If you visit his website, you will discover that the old technique of calculation gives a CPI of 15%, which compares unfavourably with the latest official figure of 6.4%.

In addition to the rather perky prospect for the economy that the official figures give, there are some short term signals that tend to confirm an upward trajectory for the stock market, some of which I outlined in a recent article.

The thesis of this article is that if you ignore the official data and look elsewhere, you will find unmassaged information that paints an extremely bleak picture for the banking industry and the economy as a whole. It is impossible for me to review the balance sheet of each bank to find an institution in the greatest difficulty, instead, I give a snapshot of Wells Fargo's last quarterly results to give investors an inkling of the troubles that lie ahead.

US banking system

For evidence of just how dire the situation in the banking sector is, we need to review some of the latest data provided by The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

If you take the trouble to read the report for the last quarter (Released in December) you will find chart No 7 given below. What the chart shows is that in 2022 banks were down to the tune of $690 billion in unrealised losses, which, even in today's environment of a trillion here and a trillion there, is a lot of money. For those who remember the financial crisis in 2008, the unrealised losses in 2022 are far, far worse.

Unrealised losses (FDIC)

The reason for this collapse in the value of investment securities is fairly easy to understand. Banks are obliged to buy treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, both of which have tanked in value due to the meteoric rise in interest rates. It seems to me that the only way these securities can increase in value before maturity is if interest rates head back towards zero.

And the only way interest rates are heading significantly lower is if inflation moves south towards 2% again. In my view, inflation is going to remain elevated for the foreseeable future. There are numerous reasons for my conclusion. Firstly, food prices will probably go higher due to the fact that some governments, the Dutch for example, are taking steps to reduce the supply of food significantly. There is also the weird phenomena of exploding food processing facilities and the egg shortage.

We have been advised that the FED wishes to reduce demand for goods, services and commodities, by which strategy, the FED hopes to dampen down inflation. Well, some suppliers of commodities are not playing ball with the FED and have reduced supply, thereby putting upward pressure on prices. I imagine that the FED believes that Chinese goods may be forced to reduce the prices of their various doodads if demand falters. Perhaps the FED haven't heard about the steps the Chinese have taken to expand their markets. Around 147 countries, which account for two-thirds of the world's population and 40 percent of global GDP, have agreed to projects to expand the belt and road initiative, thus dramatically expanding markets for Chinese goods and services.

Then there is the continuing debasement of the USD, which will of course negatively impact the fight against inflation. I could go on, but you get the picture.

In addition to the unrealised losses on investment securities, the banks are likely to have significant unrealised losses on their portfolio of loans and leases, the majority of which were undoubtedly made when interest rates were lower than today. As you can see, the figure for these assets amounts to around $12 trillion, the face value of which is plausibly less than stated for the reason given.

Consolidated balance sheet of US banks (FDIC)

Some readers may remain unconvinced that US banking is heading for the rocks at the present time. So, for even worse data, we need to review prior crises with the aid of information from; "FRED, your trusted source for economic data since 1991."

Before reviewing the FRED data, let's just quickly give a short explanation of the repo market, which is the market that banks approach for loans when times are really awful. In summary, in the repo market, banks sell assets, then get the cash to balance their books. Then, shortly afterwards, the banks buy back their assets; hey presto, everything is fine, nothing to see here.

So, let's review what happened in the repo market prior to the last couple of crises. From the FRED data you can see that there was a marked rise in repo loan activity before the 2008 financial meltdown and the recent pandemic.

Repo market (FRED)

What is interesting to note from the graph though, is that there was huge panic selling / buying of bank assets before the pandemic hit, and to date, no explanation has been given for this enormous spike.

As a result of the near frenzy in the repo market, as you can see from the graph below, the FED began buying assets to relieve the situation by providing liquidity to the market. But, right now, the FED is selling assets, thus reducing liquidity.

chart showing asset purchases by the FED (FRED)

In addition to asset purchases, the FED also reduced interest rates, as per the graphic below.

Chart showing Federal Funds Rate (FRED)

The final piece of the sombre data from the FRED concerns the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB). Now, this little-known institution is a consortium of 11 regional banks across the U.S. and was set up to hand over cash to other banks to finance a host of community needs. From the graph below, we can see an interesting trend, and that is just before there is turbulence in the repo market, there is a rise in lending by the FHLB. Also of concern is the uptick in loans right now.

Chart showing loans by FHLB (FRED)

Further troublesome data comes from the report from the FIDC previously mentioned. From the table, you can see that advances by the banks have increased by a whopping 133.9% from a year ago. This is of course reflected in the chart above.

Balance sheet of US banks (FDIC)

Summary

Many of the assets on bank's balance sheets are losing value at a rapid clip. On top of that, banks are taking on the type of loans reserved for emergency situations. It's clear that many banks are in difficulty and the FED is doing the exact opposite of what is required to help them; namely increasing interest rates and reducing liquidity.

Exactly which banks may be in difficulty, I can not say. However, a hint concerning major institutions can be gleaned from data provided by the last quarter results of Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo & Company

In the section of this article concerning US banking, I offer information concerning unrealised losses. Unfortunately, for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), there is an increasing stream of actual realised losses. And, the graphic below taken from WFC's last quarter results acknowledges this issue. Comparing the provision for credit losses a year ago, you can see, what can only be described as a huge increase.

Graphic taken from Wells Fargo quarterly report (Welles Fargo)

If you take the trouble to read WFC's balance sheet, and bear in mind the information given, you will notice two things. Firstly, debt securities trading, at fair value and available-for-sale, at fair value have decreased by 2% and 36% respectively over a 12 month period. Secondly, you may note that Short-term borrowings have increased by 49%.

To sum up

There are extremely worrying signals that the US banking sector is heading for a serious crash, and a number of banks are potential victims. The next report by the FDIC is due on the 1st March, and I fully expect the report to make grim reading. Investors may wish to err on the side of caution and review their investments in the banking sector in advance. As always, this article does not constitute advice and investors should, as always, conduct their own due diligence.