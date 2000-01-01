OPEC Update, February 17, 2023

Feb. 18, 2023
Ron Patterson and Guests
Summary

  • OPEC crude output was revised lower in December 2022 by 45 kb/d compared to last month’s report and November 2022 OPEC crude output was revised lower by 16 kb/d.
  • OPEC output has increased by 797 kb/d since January 2022, from 28079 kb/d to 28876 kb/d in January 2023.
  • When the World was at its centered twelve-month average peak for C+C output in August 2018, OPEC crude output was 31237 kb/d, January 2023 OPEC crude output was 2361 kb/d below that level.

A guest post by D Coyne

The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for February 2023 was published recently. The last month reported in most of the OPEC charts that follow is January 2023 and output reported for OPEC nations

OPEC 13

OPEC 13 crude oil production

Algeria

Angola

Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Gabon

Iran

Iraq

Kuwait

Libya

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Venezuela

OPEC 13 crude

OPEC crude production

OPEC supply demand balance 2022

OPEC supply demand balance 2023

OECD stocks

Tight oil production

Comments

