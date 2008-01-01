(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)
While like most ETF investors, I like picking my own funds and not paying fees-on-fees to have an investment firm doing it, especially an ETF basically on autopilot. That said, there is a place for ETFs like iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) in cases like these:
For any of those situations, based on returns over multiple time periods, I rate the AOA ETF as a Buy for investors with most levels of equity risk tolerance, even with its targeted 80% allocation to equities.
Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:
The iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF seeks to track the investment results of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent an aggressive target risk allocation strategy. The fund is a fund of funds and seeks its investment objective by investing primarily in underlying funds that themselves seek investment results corresponding to their own respective underlying indexes. AOA started in 2008.
AOA has $1.5b in AUM and provides investors with a yield just under 2%, charges 15bps in fees. Until late 2026, the 5bps in fees for holding other ETFs is being waived.
The next table lists each eligible ETF used by AOA.
The allocation rules are as follows:
The current allocation between the ETFs, cash, and one Futures contract is:
This makes the Equity ratio 81%, Fixed Income, including cash, 19%. A brief description of each ETF follows:
While the International Fixed Income ETF is hedged, the International Equity positions are not. The small futures positions keep the cash invested, in this case, into more S&P 500 exposure.
There has been little growth in AOA's payouts over the past 4-5 years, but income is not this ETF's focus, with a yield below 2%. Seeking Alpha gives AOA a "B+" grade for distributions.
For those investors always on the lookout for ESG, or Environmental, Social, and Governance focused ETFs, then those investors might want to consider the iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (EAOA) version. I compared the two ETFs in this review from August 2021: AOA Vs. EAOA: Comparing The Standard And ESG Versions Of These iShares ETFs. The two ETFs have moved in sync, with the AOA ETF being the better of the two, but not by much.
A prime example of an investor where funds like the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF makes sense is novice investors, like my nieces and nephew. None have any investing experience, and only two out of five have a 401k plan. I got them started investing for retirement by partially funding the Roth IRA I set up for each; placing the money into the Fidelity Balanced Fund (FBALX), since that was where the accounts were, and this predated AOA's start. If I started now, I would consider using the AOA ETF as the performance of both funds is close and AOA has lower fees.
iShares offers four different allocations to pick from.
The other three are:
I compared the AOA ETF against the AOK ETF about three years ago: iShares Provides 4 Core Allocation ETFs: The Most Aggressive And Conservative Are Compared Here. This article on AOM just published: AOM: This Asset Allocation ETF Is Not Even Moderately Interesting. Thru 1/31/23, this is how all four have treated investors.
One reason I like AOA over the others is how it has done recently, especially in 2022 when one might think an aggressive equity allocation would be the wrong choice: that was not the case, probably due to fixed income assets doing so poorly.
AOA's aggressive allocation was the top performer in every time period shown. Risk/Reward wise, except for the Growth ETF, the Sharpe ratios were close, as were the Sortino ratios.
Based on returns over multiple time periods, I rate the AOA ETF as a Buy for investors with most levels of equity risk tolerance, even with its targeted 80% allocation to equities. This is especially true for novice investors with long investment horizons.
