Introduction

While like most ETF investors, I like picking my own funds and not paying fees-on-fees to have an investment firm doing it, especially an ETF basically on autopilot. That said, there is a place for ETFs like iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) in cases like these:

New investors without allocation knowledge or a financial advisor.

Investors without the time to research and pick a full set of ETFs.

Investors okay with putting all/part of their investments on autopilot.

As a condition in their Will or Trust documents if beneficiaries have no or little investment experience.

For any of those situations, based on returns over multiple time periods, I rate the AOA ETF as a Buy for investors with most levels of equity risk tolerance, even with its targeted 80% allocation to equities.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF review

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF seeks to track the investment results of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent an aggressive target risk allocation strategy. The fund is a fund of funds and seeks its investment objective by investing primarily in underlying funds that themselves seek investment results corresponding to their own respective underlying indexes. AOA started in 2008.

Source: seekingalpha.com AOA

AOA has $1.5b in AUM and provides investors with a yield just under 2%, charges 15bps in fees. Until late 2026, the 5bps in fees for holding other ETFs is being waived.

AOA holdings review

The next table lists each eligible ETF used by AOA.

spglobal.com methodology.pdf

The allocation rules are as follows:

spglobal.com methodology.pdf

The current allocation between the ETFs, cash, and one Futures contract is:

ishares.com; compiled by Author

This makes the Equity ratio 81%, Fixed Income, including cash, 19%. A brief description of each ETF follows:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): invests based on the S&P 500 index. These are some of the largest companies in the United States.

iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH) invests based on the S&P MidCap 400 Index. This index includes the next market-cap set of US stocks.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) invest based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. Small-Cap stocks provide growth opportunities to the ETF.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) invests based on the MSCI World ex USA Investable Market Index. The index holds stocks of ant size from 22 countries MSCI defines as Developed; mostly in Europe.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) invests based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index. This index covers all market caps in 24 countries defined as Emerging by MSCI.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) invest based on the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Universal Index. The index consists of almost 17,000 bonds across government and corporate issuers.

BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) invests based on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD 10% Issuer Capped (Hedged) Index. The index consists of over 4800 bonds and is heavily weighted toward government issues.

While the International Fixed Income ETF is hedged, the International Equity positions are not. The small futures positions keep the cash invested, in this case, into more S&P 500 exposure.

AOA distribution review

seekingalpha.com AOA DVDs

There has been little growth in AOA's payouts over the past 4-5 years, but income is not this ETF's focus, with a yield below 2%. Seeking Alpha gives AOA a "B+" grade for distributions.

seekingalpha.com AOA scorecard

There is an ESG version of AOA

Data by YCharts

For those investors always on the lookout for ESG, or Environmental, Social, and Governance focused ETFs, then those investors might want to consider the iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (EAOA) version. I compared the two ETFs in this review from August 2021: AOA Vs. EAOA: Comparing The Standard And ESG Versions Of These iShares ETFs. The two ETFs have moved in sync, with the AOA ETF being the better of the two, but not by much.

Portfolio strategy

A prime example of an investor where funds like the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF makes sense is novice investors, like my nieces and nephew. None have any investing experience, and only two out of five have a 401k plan. I got them started investing for retirement by partially funding the Roth IRA I set up for each; placing the money into the Fidelity Balanced Fund (FBALX), since that was where the accounts were, and this predated AOA's start. If I started now, I would consider using the AOA ETF as the performance of both funds is close and AOA has lower fees.

Four iShares allocations to pick from

iShares offers four different allocations to pick from.

spglobal.com methodology.pdf

The other three are:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

(AOR) iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

(AOM) iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

I compared the AOA ETF against the AOK ETF about three years ago: iShares Provides 4 Core Allocation ETFs: The Most Aggressive And Conservative Are Compared Here. This article on AOM just published: AOM: This Asset Allocation ETF Is Not Even Moderately Interesting. Thru 1/31/23, this is how all four have treated investors.

One reason I like AOA over the others is how it has done recently, especially in 2022 when one might think an aggressive equity allocation would be the wrong choice: that was not the case, probably due to fixed income assets doing so poorly.

AOA's aggressive allocation was the top performer in every time period shown. Risk/Reward wise, except for the Growth ETF, the Sharpe ratios were close, as were the Sortino ratios.

Based on returns over multiple time periods, I rate the AOA ETF as a Buy for investors with most levels of equity risk tolerance, even with its targeted 80% allocation to equities. This is especially true for novice investors with long investment horizons.