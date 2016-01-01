Redfin: Shaky Ground

Feb. 18, 2023 3:07 AM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.58K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Redfin have skyrocketed nearly 2x this year, despite shaky fundamentals.
  • The company's real estate services business is seeing north of a 30% y/y decline, and this trend is expected to continue into Q1.
  • The company is focused on profitability, but decisions to eliminate buyer refunds may accelerate Redfin's market share losses.
  • Web traffic is also down, a reflection of a weak real estate market in the face of high interest rates.

Redfin Real Estate Yard Sign Pictures in Seattle

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images Entertainment

There's very little doubt about it: the housing market has entered into a deep chill. After the excesses of the pandemic in which moving activity was in a frenzy and low interest rates sparked homebuyer exuberance, the Fed's

Chart
Data by YCharts

Redfin real estate services segment

Redfin real estate services segment (Redfin Q4 earnings deck)

Redfin traffic data

Redfin traffic data (Redfin Q4 earnings deck)

Redfin outlook

Redfin outlook (Redfin Q4 earnings deck)

Redfin profitability plan

Redfin profitability plan (Redfin Q4 earnings deck)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.58K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.