There's very little doubt about it: the housing market has entered into a deep chill. After the excesses of the pandemic in which moving activity was in a frenzy and low interest rates sparked homebuyer exuberance, the Fed's massive rate increases on top of a recessionary environment that has seen broad layoffs to office workers have cast a pall over real estate.

Brokerages are feeling the pain, and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is no exception. The relatively newer agency, initially known as being a discount brokerage that offered lower commissions and buyer refunds, has seen a massive retrenchment in its real estate fees earned as well as market share. In spite of these red flags, the stock has gained nearly 2x year to date, a reflection of the market's shift in sentiment toward growth stocks and risk-taking.

Toward the tail end of last year, I expressed a neutral sentiment on Redfin and noted the stock could have upside when it was trading in the mid-$5 range. Since then, two things have transpired:

The stock has dramatically risen, adding roughly $400 million in market cap

Redfin has released Q4 earnings that show continued deterioration in real estate fees and web traffic, which is expected to continue into Q1.

Given the dual combination of a more expensive stock with added risks, I have reset my expectations to bearish on RDFN stock. For the time being, it's best to go back to the sidelines.

Declining brokerage fees, traffic, and market share

Here's the core issue with Redfin: the company was already struggling to keep growth rates from decelerating before the housing market entered into a downturn; now, the situation has devolved much worse.

In Q4, Redfin saw its brokerage revenue decline by -35% y/y to $146 million. Note that declines are due to both a reduction in lead agents (tied to Redfin's recent layoffs) as well as lower productivity per agent. Agent count is down -19% y/y to 2,022, while the average transactions per agent has also fallen -19% y/y to 6.3.

Redfin real estate services segment (Redfin Q4 earnings deck)

Of course, the decline in demand here is primarily an interest-rate story. With mortgage rates clocking in above 6% for a standard 30-year fixed deal, buyers are able to afford much less (especially in a recessionary environment where either actually layoffs or fear of being laid off is preventing many potential homebuyers from making long-term commitments).

This isn't just a demand-side story, but a supply-side story as well. Potential home sellers who are sitting on low-cost mortgages are also wary to sell their homes to trade into a new home at a much higher cost of debt. Tightness in inventory has led to persistently high prices that have not substantially broken yet, adding extra pressure on sales volumes.

And while this is a primarily macro-driven phenomenon, Redfin appears to be feeling a slightly worse impact than the rest of the market. The company's market share fell -2bps y/y, and -4bps sequentially from 80bps in Q3 to 76bps in Q4 - indicating that Redfin is doing slightly worse than its peer U.S. brokerages amid the current downturn.

Redfin traffic data (Redfin Q4 earnings deck)

This trend additionally plays out in Redfin's average monthly visitors, down -2% y/y to 43.8 million.

Redfin doesn't expect this downturn to get any better in Q1. Its outlook for the current quarter calls for a y/y decline of -31% y/y to -27% y/y in its real estate services arm:

Redfin outlook (Redfin Q4 earnings deck)

Glenn Kelman, Redfin's CEO, doesn't expect the inventory problem to subside in 2023. Per his prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

We still believe that our 2023 budgeting assumption of 4.3 million existing U.S. home sales is reasonable. Rate volatility and buyers' geriness about rates just make that market unusually hard to predict. We're running Redfin out of the cash register in 2023. So the existing home sales seem likely to follow $4.3 million, we'll reduce our spending. Regardless of what happens to rates in 2023 and beyond, inventory will likely stay low. What's most remarkable about this housing downturn is that the number of homes for sale hasn't meaningfully increased from the calamitous lows of the pandemic. Sure, the number of homes on the market at the end of January 2023 was up 40% since January 2022, but it was still at roughly half the pre-pandemic level it was from 2016 to 2019 during a strong seller's market. Our agents report that would be sellers with 30-year mortgages at a rate below 3% are choosing to keep their homes instead of selling either to live in or to rent out. This is why from May 2020 to May 2022, home prices increased 40%, but have fallen only 3% since. The millennial generation that mostly came of home buying age just after home prices and mortgage rates shot up still faces an affordability crisis with no real relief in sight. Because of low inventory, we continue to believe that sales volume will be more volatile than home prices."

Focus on profitability may lead to more market share losses

In the wake of the expected downturn in home sales persisting through 2023, Redfin's plan is to cut costs and focus on profitability. It already began a round of layoffs in November: needless to say, while letting go of unproductive agents in a tight housing market is a good move, lower agent coverage will also mean lower transactions and market share losses.

Redfin profitability plan (Redfin Q4 earnings deck)

Another less-publicized move that Redfin is making, however, is eliminating its buyer refund. Previously, a homebuyer using a Redfin buyer's agent would be entitled to a rebate (essentially a small cut of the buyer's agent commission), which customers would typically apply toward closing costs. Long billed as a discount brokerage, this buyer commission was one of the main vehicles Redfin used to draw in homebuyers (I myself have made use of the Redfin buyer commission).

In my view, eliminating this rebate in December 2022 is a great move from a gross profit standpoint - but it hampers one of Redfin's key distinguishers versus traditional "full-service" brokerages.

Redfin is targeting to hit adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2023, versus a -$192 million loss in 2022. The key unknown here, however, is the pace at which real estate brokerage transactions decline - and in my view, the lower agent base plus the lack of a buyer rebate will sap Redfin's market share even further in an already-decaying real estate market.

Key takeaways

In my view, Redfin has an uphill climb this year as the housing market continues to suffer from high interest rates, low inventory, and a recession in which many would-be homebuyers are fearing layoffs. The stock's rapid rise since the start of January, in my view, intensifies the risk of a sharp reversal. Steer clear here.