Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

We use daily option activity in individual stocks and stock sectors to measure what investors are thinking about current price levels. Individual stock option data is obtainable daily from the CBOE. Since we're interested in long term price trends, we smooth the data over 20 days to highlight long term activity and remove any short-term bias.

This article measures investor sentiment in the technology sector - specifically the second-largest technology ETF, the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA:XLK, as well as combined option activity in all 660 technology stocks.

Largest Technology ETFs

Table of Largest Technology ETFs (Michael McDonald)

This table compares the total assets, expense ratios and 90 day percentage price changes in the 10 largest diversified technology ETFs. We eliminated some large, semiconductor ETFs because of their narrow focus. We concentrated on the largest ETFs since the amount of option trading is also large, so the option data is more statistically relevant.

The technology select SPDR XLK (highlighted in red), with assets of $42 billion, it is the second largest. It's well diversified with over 76 major technology companies covering the entire industry. On average, puts and calls trading in this ETF amounts to about $6 million a day. We feel comfortable recommending this ETF for the technology sector, both because of its size and diversification.

Option Buying in XLK

The chart below shows the ratio of the amount of money going into XLK put and call options. We prefer the ratio of money to the ratio of contracts, which is the standard ratio, because we believe it is a better measurement of investor sentiment.

The black arrows indicate moments when significantly more money was going into XLK put options than call options. The ratio acts as a contrary opinion indicator. When too many investors are bearish, expecting prices to decline, it represents a buying opportunity. This chart is a good example of that. Notice the high ratio in October, which showed five times more money going into puts options than call options. The ratio was slightly higher than at the pandemic bear market low in 2020.

Puts to Calls Ratio of Premiums in XLK (Michael McDonald)

Since October, the ratio has been shrinking, but there is still more money going into puts than calls. The ratio of money is currently 1.23. We don't believe investors should become worried about the endurance of this buy signal in XLK until market sentiment, as measured by option activity, gets a lot more bullish.

Option Buying in All 660 Technology Stocks

For a complete picture of investor sentiment throughout the entire technology industry, we've developed a puts to calls ratio for over 660 technology stocks. It is a reliable option metric, since over a billion dollars of option money goes into all 600 technology stocks every day. The chart below shows the puts and calls premium ratio of the entire industry graphed against the XLK spider ETF.

Puts and Calls Ratio of Premiums in 660 Technology Stocks (Michael McDonald)

We've indicated with black arrows the critical moments when the industry ratio indicated more money going into puts than calls. The highest ratio was in January, when the ratio indicated six times more money going into technology puts than technology calls. As you can see, this far exceeded any ratio of the last five years, including the price lows of March of 2020.

There has been a rapid drop in the ratio since that historic peak, but it is normal for this to happen as prices rise. At 1.39, the ratio still indicates a bearish bias, which is historically positive. This ratio for the entire technology industry confirms the metrics of the technology ETF XLK.

This three-minute video contains a graphical description of the two charts.

The Number of Traders in Technology Options

The CBOE option data also allows us to measure the number of put and call trades for the entire technology sector.

With option data one can measure 1) The amount of money going into options, 2) The amount of contracts being purchased 3) As well as the number of trades being made. The latter is often insightful since it shows us to measure the number of people entering both sides of the market.

The number of option trades in both puts and calls for the entire technology sector is shown in the chart below. It's also plotted against XLK.

Number of Put and Call Trades Each Day in 660 Technology Stocks (Michael McDonald)

The red line shows the average number of call trades a day, while the green line shows the average number of put trades. At its peak in late 2021, there were 1.2 million call buyers a day in all technology stocks and 600,000 put buyers. Note: Even though it appears there are always more call trades than put trades, it doesn't mean the number of contracts or the amount of money is more, too. In fact, as the other charts show, it isn't.

It should be noted that large peaks in 2021 in the number of call trades corresponds relative highs in price. It should also be noted that the number of call trades has been rising since mid-January, as the red circle indicates. We are a long ways from reaching the number of call purchases that in the past corresponded with price highs.

Takeaway

The intermediate term option activity buy signal in XLK last October is still in force. It is confirmed more broadly by option activity in the entire technology sector of 660 stocks.