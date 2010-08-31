Option Buying In XLK And All 660 Technology Stocks At Critical Levels

Michael James McDonald
Summary

  • The two option activity “buy signals” in October and January in the SPRD Technology ETF and all 600 technology stocks, are still in force.
  • In the first week of January, six times more money went into "put options" than "call options" in over 660 technology stocks. In a contrary way, this is very positive.
  • These “buy signals” were not short-term signals, but indications of an enduring, intermediate-term price move.
  • Current levels of option buying in all technology stocks still confirm these signals.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

We use daily option activity in individual stocks and stock sectors to measure what investors are thinking about current price levels. Individual stock option data is obtainable daily from the CBOE. Since we're interested in long term price

Table Description automatically generated

Table of Largest Technology ETFs (Michael McDonald)

Chart Description automatically generated

Puts to Calls Ratio of Premiums in XLK (Michael McDonald)

Chart Description automatically generated

Puts and Calls Ratio of Premiums in 660 Technology Stocks (Michael McDonald)

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Number of Put and Call Trades Each Day in 660 Technology Stocks (Michael McDonald)

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

