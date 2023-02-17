Torsten Asmus

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) is a long-duration fixed income ETF that covers bonds from very solvent and cash generative issuers. Credit risk isn't the concern here, but duration risk and the general rate setting very much is. Both the debt ceiling issue and the setup we have with inflation and rates concerns us here. The nature of FOMC comments concerns us, and matters for longer-term cash flows in long maturity bonds. The debt ceiling issue is also increasingly seeing technocratic rather than more systematic political solutions. It's bad that this is a political tool now for the stability of credit markets. Overall, we'd stay a little further away from this potentially radioactive issue of the US's solvency, although there wouldn't be many placed to hide from that particular risk.

IGIB Breakdown

The IGIB bonds are longer duration bonds from mostly banking companies, but also an array of easily solvent US investment grade companies like Verizon (VZ).

IGIB Sectors (iShares.com)

The YTM is 5.4% now and the effective duration is 6.2 years. A 5.4% on the yield curve at 6 years means that the yield curve has shifted up again since December, driven primarily by the most recent inflation figures.

The summary of the situation is that there's sequential inflation in the US, and while YoY figures are easing they are still high. At the same time jobless claims and other employment figures still show a tight labour market. Many hawks from the FOMC have come out in favour of further 50 bps rate hikes. The reason for it is quite clear and quite sensible, and Bowman lays it out quite clearly.

The Michigan consumer expectations figures are much lower than current inflation at a little over 3%, but there is a risk that they could come up if higher inflation is allowed to persist. The moment households have reason to expect inflation or doubt that it can be taken care of, there's a big problem. Time spent at high inflation is not acceptable to the Fed and nor should it be. Further rate hikes are coming and the Fed has said time and time again that they are happy to overshoot at the expense of the economy.

Moreover, we may see commodity reflation on a China reopening. We are worried about oil, but also iron ore and steel products which have come down in price. While these aren't core inflation figures for the most part, headline inflation matters just as much if not entirely for the consumer expectations setting. The broader world should be happy that China is challenged by rising COVID cases on its reopening, because it means they will be slower to reflate commodity markets and derail the equity markets.

In all, rate hikes will continue and high duration instruments that are sensitive like IGIB are exposed. In particular, the raising of rates related to concerns about inflation expectations among consumers, which can be a long-term reason to keep rates higher, is alarming for those future cash flows that get discounted exponentially harshly. IGIB has started coming off highs but only by about 3%, which implies only one more 50 bps upward shift of the yield curve.

We don't think perpetuating inflation will be such a risk once the figures finally lap the Ukraine invasion, because consumer will see suddenly more eased figures, even if higher than the 2% target, but the Fed will not speculate in this way and therefore IGIB is exposed to the downside.

Bottom Line

There's more, and it concerns the debt ceiling. The debt ceiling has been hit, and there's not much of a runway left for technical solvency. There are bureaucratic solutions, and we think it's very unlikely something catastrophic happens, but the fact that technocrats need to solve things is a problem when the political system has incentives to create issues around the debt ceiling rather than solve them. This very fact could put premiums in the credit markets. Since the Treasury bonds underlie everything, and are collateral in so much of the financial system, even a small premium creates a credit crunch, and will regardless affect equity market and of course all credit market valuations because of changes in the reference rate. IGIB is particularly exposed again because of its duration.

We think that the 3% decrease in price from recent local highs doesn't reflect the full gravity of the situation. These risks affect all markets - there's not really anywhere to hide if speculators start getting more active on this issues, but IGIB certainly isn't the super-safe instrument you want it to be right now, and holding off probably gets you in at a better point if you're still keen.