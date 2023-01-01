You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Baron Funds carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about Baron Funds. You may obtain them from its distributor, Baron Capital, Inc., by calling 1-800-99BARON or visiting www.BaronFunds.com. Please read it carefully before investing. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. The Adviser reimburses certain Fund expenses for Baron Opportunity Fund, Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund, Baron Focused Growth Fund, Baron International Growth Fund, Baron Real Estate Fund, Baron Emerging Markets Fund, Baron Global Advantage Fund, Baron Discovery Fund, Baron Durable Advantage Fund, Baron Real Estate Income Fund, Baron WealthBuilder Fund, Baron Health Care Fund, and Baron FinTech Fund (pursuant to a contract expiring on August 29, 2033, unless renewed for another 11-year term) and all Funds’ transfer agency expenses may be reduced by expense offsets from an unaffiliated transfer agent, without which performance would have been lower. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. For performance information current to the most recent month end, visit www.BaronFunds.com/performance or call 1-800-99BARON. Baron Discovery Fund’s 3- and 5-year, Baron Emerging Markets Fund’s 10-year, Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund’s 3-, 5- and 10-year, Baron Fin Tech Fund’s 3-year, Baron Global Advantage Fund’s 3-, 5- and 10-year, Baron Health Care Fund’s 3-year, Baron International Growth Fund’s 3- and 5-year, Baron Opportunity Fund’s 3-, 5- and 10-year and Baron Small Cap Fund’s 3-year historical performance were impacted by gains from IPOs and there is no guarantee that these results can be repeated or that the Funds’ level of participation in IPOs will be the same in the future. Performance for the Institutional Shares prior to 5/29/2009 is based on the performance of the Retail Shares, which have a distribution fee. The Institutional Shares do not have a distribution fee. If the annual returns for the Institutional Shares prior to 5/29/2009 did not reflect this fee, the returns would be higher. Risks: All investments are subject to risk and may lose value. The discussion of market trends is not intended as advice to any person regarding the advisability of investing in any particular security. The views expressed in this presentation reflect those of the respective speaker. Some of our comments are based on management expectations and are considered “forward-looking statements.” Actual future results, however, may prove to be different from our expectations. Our views are a reflection of our best judgment at the time and are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions and Baron has no obligation to update them. Ranking information provided is calculated for the Retail Share Class and is as of 12/31/2022. The number of share classes in each category may vary depending on the date that Baron downloaded information from Morningstar Direct. Morningstar calculates its category average performance and rankings using its Fractional Weighting methodology. Morningstar rankings are based on total returns and do not include sales charges. Total returns account for management, administrative, and 12b-1 fees and other costs automatically deducted from fund assets. The Morningstar Large Growth Category consisted of 1,235, 1,054, and 804 share classes for the 1-, 5-, and 10-year periods. Morningstar ranked Baron Opportunity Fund in the 95th, 4th, 29th, and 10th percentiles for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund launched 2/29/2000, and the category consisted of 262 share classes. Morningstar ranked Baron Partners Fund in the 95th, 1st, 1st, and 1st percentiles for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since conversion periods, respectively. The Fund converted into a mutual Fund 4/30/2003, and the category consisted of 401 share classes. The Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth Category consisted of 586, 499, and 389 share classes for the 1-, 5-, and 10-year periods. Morningstar ranked Baron Asset Fund in the 41st, 21st, 20th and 12th percentiles for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund launched 6/12/1987, and the category consisted of 18 share classes. Morningstar ranked Baron Growth Fund in the 20th, 8th, 21st, and 1st percentiles for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund launched 12/31/1994, and the category consisted of 48 share classes. Morningstar ranked Baron Focused Growth Fund in the 60th, 1st, 3rd, and 5th percentiles for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since conversion periods, respectively. The Fund converted into a mutual Fund 6/30/2008, and the category consisted of 304 share classes. The Morningstar Small Growth Category consisted of 604, 530, and 399 share classes for the 1-, 5-, and 10-year time periods. Morningstar ranked Baron Small Cap Fund in the 75th, 46th, 55th, and 14th percentiles for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund launched 9/30/1997, and the category consisted of 86 share classes. Morningstar ranked Baron Discovery Fund in the 85th, 37th, and 7th percentiles for the 1-, 5-year, and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund launched 9/30/2013, and the category consisted of 414 share classes. The Morningstar Real Estate Category consisted of 252, 210, and 152 share classes for the 1-, 5-, and 10-year time periods. Morningstar ranked Baron Real Estate Fund in the 88th, 1st, 1st, and 2nd percentiles for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund launched 12/31/2009, and the category consisted of 123 share classes. Morningstar ranked Baron Real Estate Income Fund in the 78th, 3rd and 3rd percentiles for the 1-, 5-year and since inception periods, respectively. The Fund launched 12/29/2017, and the category consisted of 210 share classes. The Morningstar Foreign Large Growth Category consisted of 443, 346, 226, and 189 share classes for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since inception (12/31/2008) periods. Morningstar ranked Baron International Growth Fund in the 68th, 53rd, 25th, and 15th percentiles, respectively. The Morningstar Diversified Emerging Markets Category consisted of 816, 650, 394, and 279 share classes for the 1-, 5-, 10-year, and since inception (12/31/2010) periods. Morningstar ranked Baron Emerging Markets Fund in the 82nd, 80th, 19th, and 13th percentiles, respectively. The Morningstar Health Category consisted of 176 and 133 share classes for the 1-year and since inception (4/30/2018) periods. Morningstar ranked Baron Health Care Fund in the 66th and 3rd percentiles, respectively. The Morningstar Allocation – 85%+ Equity Category consisted of 200, 181 and 181 share classes for the 1-, 5-year and since inception (12/29/2017) periods. Morningstar ranked Baron WealthBuilder Fund in the 99th, 3rd and 3rd percentiles, respectively. © 2023 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Portfolioholdingsas a percentage of net investments as of December 31, 2022 for securities mentioned are as follows: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. – Baron Asset Fund (0.6%), Baron Focused Growth Fund (0.7%), Baron Growth Fund (1.6%), Baron Real Estate Fund (1.4%), Baron Real Estate Income Fund (2.6%); ANSYS,Inc.– Baron Asset Fund (3.2%), Baron Focused Growth Fund (2.0%), Baron Growth Fund (3.5%); HyattHotelsCorp.– Baron Asset Fund (1.1%), Baron Focused Growth Fund (6.2%), Baron Partners Fund (5.2%*), Baron Real Estate Fund (0.5%); IridiumCommunicationsInc.– Baron Focused Growth Fund (4.5%), Baron Growth Fund (5.9%), Baron Partners Fund (3.5%*); SpaceExplorationTechnologiesCorporation– Baron Asset Fund (1.6%), Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund (1.2%), Baron Focused Growth Fund (11.8%), Baron Global Advantage Fund (3.1%), Baron Opportunity Fund (3.1%), Baron Partners Fund (10.2%*); Tesla,Inc.– Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund (3.0%), Baron Focused Growth Fund (10.4%), Baron Global Advantage Fund (1.9%), Baron Opportunity Fund (3.4%), Baron Partners Fund (25.8%*), Baron Technology Fund (3.5%); VailResorts,Inc.– Baron Asset Fund (3.3%), Baron Focused Growth Fund (5.2%), Baron Growth Fund (6.9%), Baron Partners Fund (4.3%*), Baron Real Estate Fund (1.8%), Baron Real Estate Income Fund (0.5%). *% of Long Investments Portfolio holdings are subject to change. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. Non-mutual fund products are available to institutional investors only. The S&P 500 Index measures the performance of 500 widely held large-cap U.S. companies, the Russell 1000® Growth Index of large-sized U.S. companies that are classified as growth, the Russell Midcap® Growth Index of medium-sized U.S. companies that are classified as growth, the Russell 2500™ Growth Index of small to medium-sized companies that are classified as growth, the Russell 2000® Growth Index of small-sized U.S. companies that are classified as growth and the Russell 3000® Growth Index measures the performance of the broad growth segment of the U.S. equity universe comprised of the largest 3000 U.S. companies representing approximately 98% of the investable U.S. equity market. Russell 3000® Health Care Index is an unmanaged index representative of companies involved in medical services or health care in the Russell 3000 Index, which is comprised of the 3,000 largest U.S. companies as determined by total market capitalization. All rights in the FTSE Russell Index (the “Index”) vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the Index. Russell® is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license. Neither LSE Group nor its licensors accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the indexes or data and no party may rely on any indexes or data contained in this communication. The S&P and Russell indexes include reinvestment of dividends, which positively impact the performance results. The MSCI ACWI ex USA indexes cited are unmanaged, free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indexes. The MSCI ACWI ex USA Index Net USD measures the equity market performance of large and mid-cap securities across developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States. The MSCI EM (Emerging Markets Index Net USD) is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure equity market performance of large, mid and small cap securities in the emerging markets. The MSCI indexes and the Funds include reinvestment of dividends, net of withholding taxes, which positively impact the performance results. The MSCI US REIT Index is an unmanaged free float-adjusted market capitalization index that measures the performance of all equity REITs in the US equity market, except for specialty equity REITs that do not generate a majority of their revenue and income from real estate rental and leasing operations. Index performance is not fund performance. The MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index is a custom index calculated by MSCI for, and as requested by, BAMCO, Inc. The index includes real estate and real estate-related GICS classification securities. The MSCI ACWI Index is an unmanaged, free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index reflected in US dollars that measures the equity market performance of large- and mid-cap securities across developed and emerging markets. MSCI makes no express or implied warranties or representations and shall have no liability whatsoever with respect to any MSCI data contained herein. The MSCI data may not be further redistributed or used as a basis for other indices or any securities or financial products. This report is not approved, reviewed or produced by MSCI. The index is calculated with dividends net of withholding taxes. Its returns include reinvestment of interest, capital gains and dividends, which positively impact the performance results. MSCI is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks and copyrights related to the MSCI Indexes. The indexes and the Funds include reinvestment of dividends, net of withholding taxes, which positively impact the performance results. The indexes are unmanaged. Index performance is not Fund performance; one cannot invest directly into an index. BAMCO, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Baron Capital, Inc. is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA).