Baron Funds - Tesla: Would Reach $500 Per Share In 2025 And $1,500 By 2030

Summary

  • From 2014 through 2016, Tesla’s share price experienced extreme volatility.
  • We then purchased 27.0 million Tesla shares at a cost of $390 million: our average split-adjusted purchase price was $14.42 per share.
  • We sold 6.8 million shares from 2020-2022, about 25% of our shares: our average selling price was $221.56 per share.
  • We believed Tesla’s share price would reach $500 per share in 2025 and $1,500 by 2030. Still do.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

From 2014 through 2016, Tesla’s share price experienced extreme volatility. This was as engineer/entrepreneur Elon Musk and his team ramped its electric car manufacturing capacity and incurred significant

