TravelCenters of America: BP Merger Arb Is Too Small, Bonds Are A Better Deal

Summary

  • BP is acquiring TravelCenters of America for $86 cash. The deal is expected to close by mid-year 2023.
  • The narrow discount of only 2% to the closing price suggests the market places a high probability on the deal closing.
  • TA's baby bonds offer a better return if they are called around the close date. If not called, they will yield around 8% per year until maturity in 2028-2030.

Together Again

Oil major (BP) recently announced that it will acquire TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) for $86 per share. The deal is expected to close "by mid-year 2023" according to TA's version of the

BP Retail Strategy

BP Travelcenters value

TA and TA bonds return calculation

I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BP, TANNL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

