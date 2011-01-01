Commerzbank: Walking The Recession Tightrope

Feb. 18, 2023 4:07 AM ETCommerzbank AG (CRZBF), CRZBYDB
Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
243 Followers

Summary

  • 28.9% Y/Y underlying revenue growth in Q4, driven by PSBC (+56.1%). 18% Y/Y growth in 2022.
  • CET1 of 14.14%, some 4% above pro-forma MDA requirement after expected increases in 2023. 30% Payout in 2022, increased to 50% in 2023.
  • Net interest income seen up 0.2-0.8 billion EUR in 2023. Costs targeted 0.2 billion EUR lower.
  • I see ROTE of at least 6% in 2023. On track to achieve >7.3% in 2024, with room for further branch optimization.
  • Main competitor, Deutsche Bank, shares have lagged Commerzbank substantially, even adjusted for capital surplus. I am more neutral on Commerzbank until the gap closes.

Office Building Commerzbank in Frankfurt

Torsten Asmus

Company Overview

Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) operates in two main divisions - Private and Small Business Customers (PSBC) at 61.6% of underlying Q4 2022 revenues, of which Polish majority-owned (69.3% Commerzbank stake) subsidiary mBank accounted for 17.6% of underlying Q4 2022 revenues

Profit Allocation for 2022

Commerzbank Q4 2022 Results Presentation

NII evolution 2021-2023

Commerzbank Q4 2022 Results Presentation

GDP and Inflation trends

Commerzbank Q4 2022 Results Presentation

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
243 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I have a Master's degree in Finance and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRZBF, CRZBY, DB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.