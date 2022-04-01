JHVEPhoto

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF)(TSX:BPF.UN:CA), a Canadian casual dining brand, earns a 4% royalty on the gross revenue earned by the Boston Pizza restaurants in the royalty pool. It also earns a 1.5% distribution income due to its ownership interest, tied again to the top line sales of the royalty pool incumbents. Since the fund inflows depend on the gross sales, it is not impacted by the fluctuations in the bottom line of the restaurants or other intermediaries in the fund structure. It has limited obligations of its own, namely for administration, principal repayment, interest on debt, income tax, and payment to the general partner (in the fund structure) its pro rata portion of the distribution income. Details of the various entities and their role in this casual dining conglomerate can be consumed from the various reports published on the fund website, one of them being the Q4-2022 MD&A. Or just feast your eyes on this fairly straightforward organization chart presented below.

Fund Website - Structure

Royalty Pool

This brand of restaurants is prevalent across the country, but the Albertans and Ontarians are especially partial to it.

Annual Information Form

The royalty pool is adjusted annually to account for the net new restaurants opened in the preceding calendar year. This is done on January 1 of each year and the 2023 adjustment, just like the prior couple of years saw a reduction in the pool.

Fund Website - Key Growth Statistics

The pool number that is determined on the first day of the year applies to the current year. The 377 that was calculated on January 1, 2023, reflects the number of restaurants open at the end of 2022. Accordingly, these form the royalty pool for 2023, just like 383 was the magic number for the 2022 financial data.

Recent Results

If Canada was suffering under the burden of rate hikes, the fourth quarter results from Boston Pizza certainly did not show it.

Franchise Sales of $227.2 million for the Period and $855.0 million for the Year, representing an increase of 24.0% and 29.5%, respectively, versus the same periods one year ago. Same Restaurant Sales of 24.5% for the Period and 30.4% for the Year. As COVID-19 began to adversely affect sales in Boston Pizza restaurants in March of 2020, the Fund believes that it is also useful to calculate and report SRS comparing 2022 Franchise Sales to 2019 Franchise Sales. If SRS were calculated comparing Franchise Sales in the Period and the Year to Franchise Sales in the same periods in 2019, SRS would be 10.8% and 3.2%, respectively.

Source: Boston Pizza

Those are incredibly numbers even with the 2019 baseline reset. We are still waiting for Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCPK:PZRIF) (PZA:CA) to report Q4-2022 numbers but we doubt they will be anywhere close to this strong. While both royalty plays benefit from inflation, we would have thought that the higher price point of Boston Pizza would work against it in 2022. That certainly was not the case. The company added promotional activity and noted that January was off to a very strong start as well.

Thank you, Michael. Boston Pizza began its first quarter of 2023 with our new Pasta Tuesday all month long promotion, where guests were able to enjoy pasta every day and a week starting at $10.99 and Gourmet Pastas were $14.99 throughout January. ...And as Jordan mentioned, we started 2023 with a strong value promotion in the form of a pastor promotion. But in terms of the overall trend, it's been positive.

Source: Boston Pizza Q4-2022 Conference Call Transcript

While we think the growth rates should slow down, a lot, the company still looks like it has some runway left for 2023.

Credit Facilities

Like all companies Boston Pizza is exposed to interest rate hikes that Bank of Canada has pushed through. Fortunately, this one has used interest rate swaps for about 90% of its debt.

Boston Pizza Q4-2022 MD&A

Technically, the exposure to interest rates is higher than 10% as the first swap shown here has expired. Nonetheless, the company is well protected here and interest rate increases will have a minimal impact for now.

Distributions

Being an income fund, all of the cash remaining after meeting the expenses and a reasonable reserve flow out to the unitholders in the form of distributions. The payout ratio reflects that and comprises regular monthly payments with a few special distributions thrown in the mix.

Compiled by Author from Financial Reports

The whopping payout for 2021 includes a special distribution pertaining to 2020 that was paid in the subsequent year.

With its most recent increase effective November 2022, it got back to its pre-pandemic levels of paying $0.102 cents/month, which at its current price ($16.26) makes it a not so shabby 7.5% yielder.

Verdict

We have covered this stock in the past and were bullish on it. This was back in April 2021 and Canada was still in the process of disseminating the covid-19 vaccine. We were optimistic about what the "return back to normal" in the not so distant future would look like for this business. Especially taking into account its valuation at the time. It has done quite well for itself. It even resoundingly beat another royalty play in our coverage universe, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (OTC:AWRRF)(AW.UN:CA). On the other hand it did trail Pizza Pizza which got our support.

Data by YCharts

That return profile was all about valuation. The two outperformers were extremely cheap at the time, while A&W was not. Backing them over A&W paid off in spades.

Today, Boston Pizza trades at about 12.5X earnings.

Seeking Alpha

This is cheaper than where Pizza Pizza (14X) is placed and far cheaper than A&W royalties (17X). This is about the right multiple for Boston Pizza late in the cycle. The stock should deliver steady income but there is a good downside risk from an economic contraction as well as a multiple contraction to 10X. We would consider Boston Pizza far more vulnerable than either of its two comparatives and hence deserving of a lower starting multiple. At present we rate it as neutral and would consider this a buy under $14.00.

