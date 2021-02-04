Advent Technologies: Prepare For Dilution Later This Year

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.16K Followers

Summary

  • High-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane (“HT-PEM”) technology start-up Advent Technologies is struggling with delays in backup system deployments and anticipated government grants.
  • According to management, discussions with the Greek state regarding initial funding of the company's large-scale "Green HiPo" project are ongoing, but no update has been provided in recent months.
  • As the complementary "White Dragon" project appears to have been shelved for the time being, uncertainties regarding the implementation of "Green HiPo" have increased.
  • At the quarterly cash burn level projected by management, Advent is likely to run out of funds in the second half of the year.
  • Given apparent delays in government grants, elevated cash usage as well as limited access to corporate debt markets, investors will likely have to prepare for substantial dilution in the second half of the year. Consequently, I would advise readers to avoid the shares or even consider selling existing positions.

Wasserstoff Fuel Cell für Alternative Fuel Fahrzeuge

P_Wei/iStock via Getty Images

Advent Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:ADN) or "Advent" labels itself "an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sectors" but has predominantly been employing a roll-up strategy focused on high-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane ("HT-PEM") technology.

HT-PEM

HT-PEM Fuel Cells

Company Presentation

Green HiPo

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.16K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.