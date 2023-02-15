shaunl

Investors in ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) could be wondering why ZIM managed to power an impressive recovery from its December lows, even though global freight rates have continued to fall.

Accordingly, ZIM surged nearly 50% (in price-performance terms) through its February highs, defying the plunge in freight rates, Notably, global freight rates have erased their January recovery, and have fallen another 10% since mid-January.

As such, it has also spooked Wall Street analysts into giving up on ZIM, slotting it as a consensus Sell, capping a remarkable reversal that still rated ZIM as a Buy at its 2022 highs in March.

Interestingly, Barclays (BCS) downgraded ZIM to a Sell recently, fearing that the oversupply in the industry could scupper ZIM's ability to maintain profitability. It highlighted its concern with its "long-duration charters, limiting its ability to resize or reduce near-term unit costs."

Investors should note that ZIM highlighted in its previous FQ3 earnings commentary that it will move toward "being more exposed to long-term charter, which will result in decreased unit costs per TEU in 2023 and beyond." As such, the company believes it still has the flexibility to drive down costs further, despite taking delivery of 46 newbuilds through 2024. However, the company also has "62 upcoming renewals" which could benefit from the underlying market dynamics, as long-term rates have narrowed further with spot rates.

There's little doubt that the market conditions for container shipping remain highly challenging. As seen in Maersk's recent earnings release, the shipping giant cautioned that growth in the global container market could fall by 2.5% at the lower end of its guidance range.

Coupled with the potential for a more hawkish than expected Fed to press down inflationary pressure further, the recently upgraded macro outlook could be at risk.

We believe ZIM has likely benefited from the better-than-expected macroeconomic report from the IMF, as it doesn't expect the global economy to fall into a recession.

As such, savvy investors in December have likely leveraged the bottoming process in ZIM by adding more positions, believing the worst in its bear market decline could be over.

Despite the recent recovery, JPMorgan (JPM) believes that its valuation remains attractive, as the market "is too aggressively pricing in near-term trading weakness."

Does it make sense? ZIM last traded at an NTM EBITDA multiple of 1.9x, well below its peers' median of 3.1x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). It's also below Maersk stock's 4.3x, suggesting the market has reflected significant pessimism in ZIM.

Therefore, could the headwinds have been priced in, as ZIM's dividend per share is expected to be slashed further to just $0.7 in FY24, as bearish Wall Street analysts see an extended normalization phase for ZIM?

ZIM price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

It's important for investors to note that ZIM fell more than 80% from its March 2022 highs toward its December lows, sans dividend. With such a battering, even an upward mean-reversion opportunity cannot be ruled out, as dividend investors likely bailed out rapidly.

As such, with ZIM having recovered rapidly from its 2022 lows, is it reasonable to enter at the current levels, expecting a further recovery moving ahead?

It's important for investors to note that even though Maersk was downbeat, it suggested a recovery is possible from Q2. Also, consumer spending remained strong in January, reversing the decline seen in November and December.

Therefore, we believe ZIM is delicately poised for a recovery, even though the possibility of a more hawkish Fed causing a deeper recession cannot be ruled out.

Despite that, ZIM's discount against its peers and the industry leader, coupled with Wall Street's pessimism, suggests it is still primed for an upward re-rating if the macro headwinds were not as bad as feared on its operating performance.

More conservative investors can consider waiting for a pullback first, assessing the consolidation before pulling the buy trigger.

Rating: Buy (Reiterated).