Investment Thesis

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) has been a solid dividend stock since it was spun off from DuPont (DD) back in 2019. In the last few years, the company has managed to deleverage substantially and generate much stronger cash flow.

However, now is not the right time to get in in my option. The company has rallied over 35% since last September due to soft landing hopes and China reopening, and the risk-to-reward ratio is much less compelling now. Inflation may be a problem again as recent CPI came in above expectation with MoM (month over month) readings accelerating. The resilience of inflation will also diminish the chances of the economy seeing a soft landing. The recent earnings indicate strong impacts from inflation on both cost and demand, resulting in net income cratering. It is currently trading at a high fwd PE ratio due to declining earnings and this does not even account for the potential hard landing scenario. I think it is best to stay away for now as there are multiple near-term headwinds surrounding the company.

Inflation and Recession

Dow is a US-based industrial conglomerate with over 100 manufacturing sites across the globe. It produces and supplies different materials like lubricants and polyethylene to multiple industries such as automotive, agricultural, packaging, and more. Due to the nature of its business, the company is very cyclical and exposed to the macroeconomy. Inflation has been affecting the business heavily and will continue to be a strong headwind, alongside the possibility of a recession happening later this year.

In recent months, the Fed seems to have shifted its stance from aggressively hiking to a "wait and see" mentality, despite the CPI (consumer price index) still remaining highly elevated. This may cause inflation to reaccelerate as the unemployment rate is still extremely low. We are already seeing early signs with January CPI accelerating to a 0.5% increase MoM, up from 0.1% in December and 0.2% in November. The YoY (year over year) increase did come down slightly from 6.5% to 6.4% but this is still higher than the consensus expectation of 6.2%. The increase is led by the energy segment which was up 2% MoM.

Inflation can be a double-edged sword. In 2021, Inflation was a tailwind for Dow as the company was able to leverage strong demand and raise prices. However, as the economy weakens, it cannot further raise prices and inflation is hurting demand instead, as demonstrated in the latest earnings. The rise in energy costs is also a concern as it may increase the cost of production and put more pressure on the bottom line.

With the inflation rate staying elevated, the Fed may be forced to raise rates even higher, which will further contract the economy and potentially cause a recession. The consumer segment is currently still strong (probably due to excess savings and pent-up demand from the pandemic) but the business segment is already weakening, as shown in recent earnings. If you look at the yield curve, a recession seems almost inevitable at this point with the 2-year and the 10-year extremely inverted. As rates continue to rise, something is poised to break soon. The chances of a soft landing happening are getting really slim now in my opinion.

Earnings and Valuation

Dow's latest earnings results showed a substantial deterioration in performance as the economy weakens while inflation remains elevated. The company reported sales of $11.9 billion, down 17% YoY from $14.4 billion. This is driven by both decreased pricing and lower demand. Local prices declined 5% YoY while volume dropped 8% YoY.

The bottom line was even worse due to weak pricing and inflationary pressure on costs. Gross profit was $1.2 billion compared to $2.59 billion, down 53.7% YoY. The gross profit margin was down significantly from 18% to 10.1%. Net income plummeted 63.2% YoY from $1.76 billion to $647 million. Net income margin also declined from 12.2% to 5.4%. Operating EPS was $0.46 compared to $2.15, representing a decrease of 78.6% YoY. The company's guidance for FY23 indicates earnings and revenue to further decline by 47.9% and 12.6% respectively.

After the recent run-up, the company is now trading at an fwd PE ratio of 17.9x as earnings this year are set to plummet. The current valuation is a bit stretched as it is 5.9% above its 5-year historical average of 16.9x. The current dividend yield of 4.77% is also below its historical average of 4.97%. According to Seeking Alpha analysts' estimates, earnings are expected to rebound significantly in FY24 due to easier comps and improving macro conditions. But I think this is way too optimistic and totally discounted the possibility of a recession. Assuming we see a mild recession during the second half of this year, it will likely last till at least the first half of 2024. This will cause earnings to go down further with multiples going even higher. The current valuation doesn't offer any margin of safety in my opinion.

Investors Takeaway

Overall, I think buying Dow at the current valuation incurs a bunch of risks. The company would continue to do well if we see a soft landing but the chances are slim and it is not my base case. Inflation remains stubbornly elevated and may even reaccelerate as the Fed slowed down the pace of rate hikes. Higher inflation will significantly impact the company's performance as it dampens demand and increases costs for production. Not to mention the high likeliness of a recession happening later this year. After the rally, the current multiples also seem stretched. Considering the macro backdrop and valuation, I think the company has meaningful downside potential. Therefore I rate Dow as a sell.