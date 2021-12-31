MicroStockHub

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) reports the largest logistic network in North America and Mexico with over 200 locations. Management recently reported the opening of 30 new terminals in the next five years, and intends to develop further the IT systems. In my view, if the cost cutting efforts recently announced or the relationships with third parties don't ruin Forward Air's operations, we can expect FCF generation. My DCF model indicated that Forward Air trades undervalued at its current market price.

Forward Air

Based in Tennessee, Forward Air offers ground transportation and related logistics services in the United States and Canada.

The company's transportation options offer different varieties such as trucks for heavy and light loads, specialized transportation to avoid damage as well as to maintain temperatures, and simple shipments.

Forward Air presents an asset-light business model, which means that it minimizes the amount of shipments on its property in order to avoid large exposures in its operations as well as to reduce the amount of risk in this regard. According to the last annual report, the company currently has around six thousand trucks on its property, with an average age of six years.

In its 40 years of experience, the company has gone from being a simple ground shipping company to being part of the essential phases of its clients' production processes and supply chains, securing its position locally and in countries bordering on long-term agreements for the coming years.

The Forward Air business model reports two active segments, namely the transportation segment and the intermodal segment. The transport segment offers customers the possibilities of local pick-up as well as the final delivery service at their doorstep, storage warehouses, consolidation and packaging of shipments, and other types of services.

Source: Presentation To Investors

The intermodal segment is mainly linked to the transport through containers, both merchandise and machinery, and other products. This also includes the possibility of generating personalized contracts and the deposit service. Its presence is currently concentrated in the eastern zone, in the middle strip and the south, although it is also projected to expand to the other coast and areas where it has not yet been able to position itself.

Forward Air Expects To Open New Terminals, And Expects Cost Cutting Initiatives

I believe that one of the company's most valuable assets is its network, which includes over 200 locations in North America and Mexico. It is also worth noting that the company expects to open 30 new terminals in the next five years, which will likely result in revenue growth generation.

Source: Presentation To Investors

I would also expect other expansionary strategies, which may include new service offers, new terminals outside the airport areas, and the acquisition of land and similar service companies. Finally, if the company invests and develops its information systems at a faster pace than other competitors, and logistics become more efficient, I believe that more clients will likely choose services offered by Forward Air.

Source: Presentation To Investors

I would also add that the company will implement several cost cutting initiatives in the coming months, which may enhance profitability. In the most recent quarterly report, Forward Air delivered several commentaries in this regard.

In addition to Forward Force, our initiative to grow high-value freight, we implemented a cost reduction initiative - which we call Forward Game Shape. We instituted a hiring freeze (excluding impacts from the Land Air Express acquisition, our employee headcount has decreased by more than 100 employees over the past two months), limited travel to essential only, and reduced our LTL outside miles to below 5%. Source: Forward Air Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022

Expectations From Financial Analysts Include Double-Digit Sales Growth

Expectations from other financial analysts appear favorable. For 2024, estimates include net sales of $2.028 million, net sales growth of 4.11%, an EBITDA of $311 million, operating profit of $256 million, and an operating margin of 12.60%. Pre-tax profit would stand at $253 million, accompanied by 2024 net income close to $189 million. Besides, with capex close to $41 million, 2024 free cash flow would stand at $219 million with a FCF margin of 10.80%.

Source: Market Screener

Balance Sheet

As of December 30, 2022, Forward Air reported cash of $45 million, accounts receivable of $221 million, and other current assets of $37 million. In sum, total current assets stood at $312.967 million, close to 2x the total amount of current assets.

Property and equipment was equal to $249 million with an operating lease right of use assets of $141 million, goodwill of $306 million, and other acquired intangibles of $154 million. Finally, the total amount of assets was equal to $1.2 billion, significantly more than the total amount of liabilities.

Source: Forward Air Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022

Forward Air also reported a small amount of liabilities, which included accounts payable of $54 million with accrued expenses of $54 million. The current portion of debt and finance lease obligations stood at $9 million, with the current portion of operating lease liabilities of $47 million. Total current liabilities were equal to only $169 million.

Long term liabilities included finance lease obligations of $15 million together with long term debt of $106 million, operating lease liabilities of $98 million, other long term liabilities of $59 million, and deferred income taxes of $51 million.

Source: Forward Air Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022

My DCF Model Implied $120 Per Share

My assumptions for the cash flow statement included 2034 net income of $272 million, a depreciation and amortization of $91.9 million, and share based compensation expense of $25.382 million.

I also foresee a 2034 provision for revenue adjustment of $18.474 million with a deferred income tax expense close to $3.305 million and 2034 changes in accounts receivable of -$122.533 million. 2034 changes in prepaid expenses would stand at -$18.611 million with changes in accounts payable of $39.955 million. Finally, 2034 cash flow from operations would stand at $292 million.

Source: Internal Estimates

My results would include 2034 FCF of $231 million, and with a WACC of 8.15%, the NPV would be $998 million. Besides, if we use an EV/FCF of 25x, the terminal value would be $5.8 billion with a NPV of $2.265 billion. I also foresee an enterprise value of $3.2 billion, with equity of $3.185 billion and a fair price of $120 per share.

Source: Internal Estimates

I believe that my EV/FCF multiple of 25x is conservative. Let's keep in mind that the company traded at more than 40x-60x in the past.

Source: Ycharts

Competitors And Risks

The US transportation market is not only highly competitive, but also highly fragmented. In addition, the barriers to entry are relatively low. In this sense, Forward Air competes with companies of a similar size as well as small transport companies, both land and air.

In addition to the competition at the national level, each region has its own offer of internal transfers, and penetrating these local markets is not always easy. The company offers a differential over common transport services if we take into account the low costs, the efficiency, and, above all the speed of its transport segment through the option of express shipments.

The risks in Forward Air's operations are of course conditioned by the level of flow in the global economy, variations in fuel prices, and the operations of its clients. In my view, any disruption in business relationships can have a powerful impact on Forward Air operations.

Lastly, Forward Air operates in a highly regulated market in terms of labor legislation as well as coverage services for employees in case of accidents or complications with machinery. In my view, a series of conflicts could damage the image of the company as well as the effectiveness of its operations in the short term.

It is also worth noting that Forward Air uses a significant number of services from third-parties. Negotiations with these actors may be complicated, and availability of trucks, tractors, and trailers could decline, or prices for services may increase. As a result, I would be expecting a significant decline in the company's profitability. The FCF/Sales ratio could decline, which may bring the demand for the stock down.

We depend on third-party transportation capacity providers for most of our transportation capacity needs. In 2021, 47.5% of our purchased transportation capacity was provided by Leased Capacity Providers. Competition for Leased Capacity Providers is intense, and sometimes there are shortages in the marketplace. In addition, a decline in the availability of trucks, tractors and trailers for purchase or use by Leased Capacity Providers may negatively affect our ability to obtain the needed transportation capacity. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

Forward Air reports the largest network in the industry, and management recently announced the opening of new terminals in the coming years. With beneficial expectations from financial analysts and further development of IT systems, Forward Air will most likely deliver FCF growth in the coming years. In my view, if the cost cutting efforts and relationships with third parties don't ruin the company's operations, the company looks undervalued at its market price.