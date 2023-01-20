The Polyurethane Economy: Flexible And Adaptable

Summary

  • Why the U.S. economy continues to display polyurethane-like flexibility and resilience, despite encountering extraordinary shocks.
  • How portfolios can also be built with flexibility and resilience in mind.
  • Why high-quality fixed income assets are today a critical component of this more polyurethane-like portfolio.

white sponge foam roll

Akhmad Bayuri/iStock via Getty Images

Rick Rieder and team argue that the U.S. economy continues to display polyurethane-like flexibility and resilience, despite encountering extraordinary shocks. Investors need the same qualities to navigate 2023.

Kitchen sponges, ski boots, luxury mattresses and nuclear

Chart of Aggregate demand flexed one way and then the other

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis, data as of November 30, 2022

Chart of lower paying, pandemic-hit jobs have lots of room to recover as they flex back into position.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, data as of December 31, 2022

Chart of Inflation momentum has turned in most categories.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, data as of November 30, 2022

Chart of 2-Year U.S. Treasury real yields are near the highs of this century.

Source: Bloomberg, data as of January 20, 2023

Chart of US AGG vs S&P Profitability of Loss

Sources: Bloomberg and BlackRock, data as of January 20, 2023 (*Probability of Loss is based on realized volatility and assumes a normal distribution. Forecasts are based on estimates and assumptions. There is no guarantee that they will be achieved.)

Chart of high quality fixed income has more compelling valuations than equities

Sources: Bloomberg and BlackRock, data as of January 20, 2023

Chart of international assets

Source: Bloomberg, data as of January 20, 2023

chart of International equity valuations are looking more attractive next to a dollar that is past peak

Sources: Bloomberg and BlackRock, data as of January 20, 2023

Rick Rieder, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Global Fixed Income platform, a member of BlackRock's Global Operating Committee and Chairman of the BlackRock firm-wide Investment Council. Before joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Rieder was President and Chief Executive Officer of R3 Capital Partners. He served as Vice Chairman and member of the Borrowing Committee for the U.S. Treasury. Mr. Rieder is currently a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Investment Advisory Committee on Financial Markets. He was inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society Fixed Income Hall of Fame in 2013 and nominated for Fixed Income Manager of the Year by Institutional Investor for 2014.   From 1987 to 2008, Mr. Rieder was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as head of the firm's Global Principal Strategies team, a global proprietary investment platform. He was also global head of the firm's credit businesses, Chairman of the Corporate Bond and Loan Capital Commitment Committee and a member of the Board of Trustees for the corporate pension fund. Before joining Lehman Brothers, Mr. Rieder was a credit analyst at SunTrust Banks in Atlanta.   Mr. Rieder earned a BBA degree in Finance from Emory University in 1983 and an MBA degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1987. He is a member of the board of Emory University, Emory's Business School, and the University's Investment Committee and is the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee. Mr. Rieder is founder and chairman of the business school's BBA investment fund and community financial literacy program.   Mr. Rieder serves as Chairman of the Board of North Star Academy's eleven Charter Schools in Newark, New Jersey and is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Graduation Generation Public School Collaboration in Atlanta. He is a Trustee for the U.S. Olympic Committee and is on the board of advisors for the Hospital for Special Surgery. He serves on the National Leadership Council of the Communities in Schools Educational Foundation and on the board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Newark and Essex County. Mr. Rieder was honored at the Choose Success Awards ceremony in Atlanta in 2015 for his dedication to public education in Atlanta through CIS and Graduation Generation.

