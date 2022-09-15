mj0007/iStock via Getty Images

As an investor, I can agree with the Strive 500 ETF's (NYSEARCA:STRV) goal of focusing on shareholder profits over social agendas. However, STRV's performance has been underwhelming compared to funds based on the popular S&P 500 Index. With limited operating data, it is unclear whether STRV's underperformance is due to poor index design or bad luck.

Furthermore, STRV is stuck in a 'chicken or the egg' problem. For STRV to have any meaningful influence, it needs to have a much larger asset base. To gather more assets, it needs to show it has real influence. I recommend investors take a 'wait and see' approach at this time.

Fund Overview

The Strive 500 ETF is a passively managed ETF that provides exposure to U.S. large cap companies. STRV aims to "unlock value across all corporations in STRV's portfolio by mandating companies to focus on profits over politics". STRV aims to achieve its objective through corporate governance practices, including voting proxy shares and proactively engaging with management teams and boards. The STRV ETF has $118 million in assets and charges a 0.0545% expense ratio (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - STRV fund details (strivefunds.com)

The STRV ETF passively tracks the Solactive GBS United States 500 Index ("Index"), a "float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index consisting of equity securities of the 500 largest companies in the U.S. stock market". STRV's underlying index is similar to the popular S&P 500 Index, although Strive is not licensing the actual S&P 500 Index from S&P Global.

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 2 shows STRV's top 10 holdings. Notice, STRV's holdings are essentially the same as the S&P 500 Index, although there are small differences in the individual weights (Figure 3).

Figure 2 - STRV top 10 holdings (strivefunds.com)

Figure 3 - S&P 500 Index top 10 weights (ssga.com)

Returns

STRV is a recently launched fund with an inception date of 09/15/2022, so it does not have much in terms of historical returns. However, if we compare STRV's returns since inception against that of the S&P 500 Index and peer funds, we can see that STRV has underperformed by approximately 50 bps since September 15.

Figure 4 - STRV vs. peer funds (Seeking Alpha)

STRV's underperformance could be due to the slight difference in index methodology between the S&P 500 Index and STRV's underlying index, the Solactive GBS United States 500 Index.

On a 1Yr basis, STRV's index returned -7.53% (3144.11 on February 16, 2023 vs. 3400.14 on February 17, 2022) (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - STRV's index returned -7.53% on 1Yr basis (solactive.com)

In comparison, the S&P 500 Index returned -6.62% in the same time frame (4090.41 on February 16, 2023 vs. 4380.26 on February 17, 2022) (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - S&P 500 returned -6.62% on 1yr basis (spglobal.com)

Distribution & Yield

At the moment, the STRV ETF is not paying any distribution. However, given S&P 500 Index based ETFs pay 1.6% to 1.7% in distribution yields, we should expect STRV to pay something similar in the near future (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - STRV does not pay a distribution vs. peer funds (Seeking Alpha)

Is Proxy Voting A Differentiating Factor?

Strive Asset Management was founded by American entrepreneur, author, and political activist, Vivek Ramaswamy. Mr. Ramaswamy is noted for his book, "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam".

Strive believes large investment managers like BlackRock and State Street are pushing social agendas to the detriment of shareholder returns. While providing similar returns and costs compared to popular funds like the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), STRV aims to vote against proposals that "advance social or political agendas unrelated to providing excellent products and services" (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - STRV key differentiating factor (strivefunds.com)

In theory, Strive's goal of focusing solely on shareholder returns make sense and could appeal to investors that do not believe in the ESG-bias of the big 3 asset managers.

Chicken Or Egg Problem

However, given Strive's minuscule assets under management, $119 million vs. hundreds of billions for the peer funds, it remains to be seen how much influence Strive will actually have until it gains more scale (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - STRV is tiny compared to peer funds (Seeking Alpha)

I believe it really comes down to a 'chicken or the egg' problem. For Strive to exert any measurable influence, it needs to have more assets under management. However, for Strive to gather more assets, it needs to show its 'profits over politics' agenda has actual impact.

Conclusion

As an unbiased investor, I can agree with Strive's goal of focusing on shareholder profits over social agendas. However, exactly for that reason, I recommend investors take a 'wait and see' approach, since STRV's performance out of the gate has not been stellar.

Although STRV's underlying index is based on the 500 largest U.S. companies like the popular S&P 500 Index, STRV has managed to underperform peer funds by 50 bps since inception. It is unclear whether STRV's underperformance is due to poor index design or bad luck.

Furthermore, STRV is stuck in a 'chicken or the egg' problem. For STRV to have any meaningful influence, it needs to have a much larger asset base. To gather more assets, it needs to show it has real influence. For now, I believe STRV may only appeal to the 'anti-woke' investor base.