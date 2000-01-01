SLOWDOWN AHEAD hanibaram/iStock via Getty Images

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) has had remarkably consistent growth for more than a decade. The company exceeded all expectations and proved its resiliency by expertly shifting 30% (more than 16,000 people) in its delivery force from war-stricken parts of Eastern Europe, without losing any major clients. A remarkable feat.

However, the Q4 FY22 results and associated commentary suggest a sharp drop in growth expectations for 2023 and loss in wallet share. However, much of the weakness seems to already be priced in the stock, which leads me to the conclusion that EPAM is fairly valued.

EPAM has been a growth machine

To appreciate the extent of the sharp revenue cut in 2023, we should take a moment to understand the base rates of EPAM's growth:

Across multiple slices of history, EPAM has consistently generated close to 25% CAGR. This is a commendable achievement for a $19.8 billion market cap company with $4.8 billion revenues. None of its other IT Services peers have achieved such a growth at its kind of scale:

EPAM Peerset Growth Profiles (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Peers include Globant (GLOB), LTIMindtree, TELUS (TIXT), Infosys (INFY), Accenture (ACN), Concentrix Corporation (CNXC), Mphasis, Wipro, Telus Corporation (TU) (T:CA), Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Jacobs Solutions (J)

As can be seen in the table above, very few companies have been able to grow consistently at 25% YoY growth rates over a long period of time, at a similar scale to that of EPAM.

But it is now facing a sharp growth slowdown

EPAM printed optically strong growth numbers with a 28.3% YoY print for FY22; comfortably above its 25%+ annual growth range. However, a closer look at the quarterly growth momentum reveals rapidly decelerating growth underneath:

Revenue QoQ Growth (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Over the last 3 quarters, the company has printed QoQ growth rates that correspond to single-digit annual growth; a big drop from the 25%+ annual growth rates.

Top 6-10 customers revenue QoQ growth (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

In addition to broad-based weakness that all IT Services players are witnessing, EPAM was hit with major ramp-downs in spending programs of top clientele. This weakness is expected to continue in Q1 FY23. As CFO Jason Peterson remarked:

Growth in the quarter was partially impacted by the unexpected ramp down of a large transformation program at a customer that was previously in EPAM's top 10. We currently anticipate further ramp downs in this customer spending in Q1 of 2023. - Q4 FY22 earnings call

Wallet share losses suggest a weakening growth engine

I would find slower growth for a few quarters tolerable given EPAM's proven growth record. If not for this critical statement made by the Co-founder and CEO of EPAM:

...we're realizing right now that some work, future work, which we traditionally, we'll be getting from existing client base, were offered probably to some alternative vendors (Author's emphasis)

This is a big deal. Having worked in the IT Services industry, I have high confidence in my reading between the lines here:

It is a sign that EPAM is losing out on wallet share amid vendor consolidation trends that the managements of many IT Services companies have been talking about. It is a sign that EPAM is finding it difficult to compete on cost-focused deals and facing pricing pressures. It is a sign that EPAM's growth engine is losing power.

Indeed, management's outlook gives further credence to my suspicions of structurally slowing growth:

Guidance for Q1 FY23 and FY23 is very tepid

In the Q4 FY22 earnings call, management guided for a 9% YoY growth for 2023. In Q1 FY23, the guidance was a mere 3% YoY growth, which corresponds to a 2% QoQ decline.

Headcount addition is typically a leading indicator of demand in this industry as it usually takes at least 6 months for new employees to become billable. Yet, management signaled a reduction in headcount for H1 FY23:

In the first half of 2023, we expect headcount will continue to decline as a result of reduction in hiring combined with normal levels of attrition. - CFO Jason Peterson in EPAM's Q4 FY23 earnings call

Is it possible that the company is having a slow hiring environment to ramp up utilization levels?

Yes, but unfortunately, that is not the case either as management expects H1 FY23 utilization levels to be in the low-70% range; below the usual 77-79% levels. I believe pricing pressures and low utilizations will lead to a double whammy, contributing to a ~100bps drop in gross margins, particularly in H1 FY23. Management's commentary suggests a similar drop as well as gross margins are expected to fall to 31% from the average 32.2% level in FY22.

EPAM has a strong record of consensus beats

In my DCF projections in the following section, I have baked in some optimism above management's guidance as history shows a consistent record in beating consensus expectations:

Revenue Surprise (Company Filings, Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

EPAM has fallen short of consensus expectations on revenue only 2 times over the last 45 quarters. It has beaten consensus revenue estimates by an average of 2.1% and a median of 1.7%.

EBIT Margins Surprise (Company Filings, Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

EPAM has generally beaten consensus EBIT margin estimates as well by an average of 77bps and a median of 54bps.

The main takeaway from this analysis is that management's guidance and commentary is credible.

My DCF valuation suggests it's all 'priced in'

The section below describes my key assumptions for a simple DCF valuation of EPAM:

Total YoY revenue growth (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

I am baking in a 9.7% YoY growth in 2023, above management's guidance of 9.0% and consensus FY23 revenue growth of 9.2% YoY to reflect the company's track record of beating consensus estimates. After this, I assume a return to 20% plus growth profile that gradually wanes down with scale. This is consistent with management's expectations as they have noted an "opportunity to come back to our pre-pandemic 20% plus organic growth profile right after that [Q4 FY23]". As discussed before, I find management's commentary credible.

EBIT margin (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

EBIT margins in 2022 were hit due to increased costs from delivery shifts and re-organizations that were necessary to handle disruptions from the Russia - Ukraine war. In 2023, I anticipate higher margins as most of the delivery mix shift is already done. Beyond 2023, I anticipate a steady decline in margins as pricing competition intensifies. This accounts for EPAM's weakening pricing power and heightened wallet share loss threats.

Net operating working capital days (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

I do not have any unique thesis for change for the net operating working capital investments. Hence, I have kept it consistent at historical levels.

Gross asset turns, excluding land (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

As EPAM is a capital-light business, gross asset turns should see a steady increase over time as the business scales up.

Post-tax ROIC (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

The combination of declining margins and more efficient capital intensity leads to broadly stable post-tax ROICs. I have assumed a tax rate of 25%, based on NYU Stern's 'Dean of Valuation', Professor Ashwath Damodaran's data sets.

Cost of Capital Calculation (Company Filings, Capital IQ, Damodaran's Datasets, Author's Analysis)

I arrive at an opportunity cost of capital of 10.1% using the assumptions outlined above.

Valuation Summary (Company Filings, Capital IQ, Damodaran's Datasets, Author's Analysis)

I use enterprise value to free cash flow to firm (EV/FCFF) terminal value multiples as this allows for explicit input of my terminal year (2026) operating assumption views as seen in the table above. This Twitter thread on valuation multiples explains this idea in more depth. For EPAM, a 25.0x FY26 EV/FCFF multiple corresponds to a 15.0x FY26 EV/EBITDA multiple.

NTM EV/EBITDA (Company Filings, Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

Currently, the 1-yr forward EV/EBITDA multiples for EPAM sit at 19.5x. I think EPAM's wallet share losses, lower pricing power and sharply declining growth prospects ahead warrant a de-rating below current levels. A 1-yr forward 12.2x EV/EBITDA in 2026 implies a multiple de-rating of 23%. I believe this is reasonable for EPAM.

Valuation Sensitivity Analysis (Company Filings, Capital IQ, Damodaran's Datasets, Author's Analysis)

Overall, with an opportunity cost of capital of 10.1% and FY26 EV/FCFF and FY26 EV/EBTIDA of 25.0x and 15.1x respectively, I see a -6.0% upside in the stock, corresponding to an intrinsic value per share of $314.20.

Conclusion

Overall, I think EPAM's previously stellar growth profile is weakening. More than the temporal signs of weakness in key accounts and general slowdown of spending due to a weak macro backdrop, the CEO's admittance of wallet share losses to other vendors prompts me to alter my base-rate assumptions about EPAM's future growth profile.

However, the stock is already down 8.6% since the Q4 FY22 earnings release yesterday. And my DCF valuation suggests a small 6% downside, suggesting the bulk of the impact is already 'priced in'. Thus, I rate EPAM a 'hold'.