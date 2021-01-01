Hilton Worldwide Holdings: RevPAR Growth For Conrad Hotels & Resorts Brand Encouraging

Feb. 18, 2023 7:42 AM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)
Discount Fountain profile picture
Discount Fountain
4.28K Followers

Summary

  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings saw strong growth in earnings in the most recent quarter.
  • While RevPAR growth for the Waldorf Astoria brand seems to be plateauing, that of Conrad Hotels & Resorts continues to see growth.
  • I take a bullish view on Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

New York Hilton hotel

tupungato

Investment Thesis: I take a bullish view on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) given significant RevPAR growth across the Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand as well as strong earnings growth.

In a previous article back in January, I made the argument

investing.com

investing.com

Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Q4 2022 Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Q4 2022 Earnings Results

Figures sourced from previous Hilton Worldwide Holdings Quarterly Reports. Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn library.

Figures sourced from previous Hilton Worldwide Holdings Quarterly Reports. Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn library.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Q4 2022 Earnings Release

Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Q4 2022 Earnings Release

ycharts.com

ycharts.com

This article was written by

Discount Fountain profile picture
Discount Fountain
4.28K Followers
I am an independent investor with an interest in analyzing stocks across the consumer, finance, telecommunication, and travel sectors. As a data scientist, I also have a great interest in using data tools to better understand a company's financial position.Some examples include:- Aggregating quarterly churn and ARPU data for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) and analysing trends over time using SQL: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4516805-deutsche-telekom-growth-potential-remains- Building a Monte Carlo simulation in Python to analyze loss ratios for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY): https://seekingalpha.com/article/4459821-zurich-insurance-stock-solid-insurance-company-still-faces-risks- Examining ADR and RevPAR trends by brand for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) using SQL: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4517248-hilton-worldwide-holdings-an-analysis-of-adr-and-revpar-trendsDisclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.