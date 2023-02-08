Nidec, Hammered Again On Weak End-Markets, Adds A Restructuring To The Mix

Feb. 18, 2023 8:11 AM ETNidec Corporation (NJDCY)EADSY, GELYY, STLA
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.52K Followers

Summary

  • Nidec posted ugly third quarter results, with a revenue miss driven by weak end-markets and a larger operating income miss driven by ongoing cost/margin issues.
  • Management is launching an aggressively cost restructuring effort meant to prioritize operational streamlining, production automation, and the development of technologically-differentiated products.
  • Nidec's management has bold targets - not just for a quick turnaround in profitability with the restructuring efforts, but for aggressive long-term revenue growth.
  • Nidec is leveraged to multiple attractive growth opportunities, including electric vehicles, e-mobility, and energy-efficiency HVAC and appliances.
  • The growth rates that Nidec needs certainly aren't modest, but success in these end-markets can drive a higher share price in the years to come and expectations may be washed out now.

Permanent magnet motor disassembled close-up

Bosca78

It's gone from bad to worse with my bullish call on Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) (6594.T), as fiscal third quarter results were exceptionally weak, even when adding back restructuring costs. While I do believe Nidec is a premier manufacturer of electric

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.52K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.