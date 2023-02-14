DigitalOcean: The High Valuation May Not Be Justified

Feb. 18, 2023 8:52 AM ETDigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN)
Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
30 Followers

Summary

  • At first glance, it looked like a good year as DigitalOcean is FCF positive and has achieved good growth figures.
  • However, its share repurchase program was only able to slightly cushion the increase in total shares outstanding.
  • And if you take a closer look, you will see that the figures should be viewed more critically at a second glance.

cloud and edge computing technology concept. There is a prominent large cloud icon on the right. There are interconnected polygons and small icons on a dark blue background.

TU IS

Thesis

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) has what it takes to become a major player in its niche market. In my opinion, however, the 2022 annual figures look worse than they appear at first glance. The positive free cash flow figures are overshadowed by

Problems solved for customers

DOCN Presentation

Market Opportunity

DOCN Presentation Q4

Management

Glassdoor.com

Key Performance Indicators DOCN

DOCN Presentation Q4

Customers

DOCN Presentation Q4

Balance sheet q4

DOCN Presentation Q4

Balance Sheet DOCN

DOC Presentation Q4

Free Cash Flow 2022

Presentation Q4

SBC + Operating Margin

Presentation Q4

This article was written by

Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
30 Followers
My primary area of concentration will be on identifying companies of exceptional caliber, with a proven ability to reinvest capital for impressive returns. Targeting those with a market capitalization of less than $10 billion, affords ample opportunities for growth. The ideal scenario is for these companies to demonstrate a long-term capability of capital compounding, with a high enough compound annual growth rate to potentially deliver tenfold returns or even greater.My approach is to maintain a long-term perspective on these companies, as I believe this will generate higher returns compared to the market index, in a rapidly evolving investment landscape where short-term holdings are becoming increasingly prevalent.I primarily adopt a conservative investment strategy, but occasionally I may pursue opportunities with a favorable risk-reward ratio where the potential upside is substantial and downside is limited. These ventures are carefully considered and allocated a proportional amount within my portfolio to maintain overall stability.I try to analyze as many companies as possible to find the ones worth investing in.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOCN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.