Air Canada: There's Light At The End Of The Runway

Feb. 18, 2023 9:18 AM ETAir Canada (AC:CA), ACDVFONEX:CA, ONEXF
Nikola Lapenna profile picture
Nikola Lapenna
99 Followers

Summary

  • Air Canada reported Q4 and FY2022 results that showcase a robust bounce back in travel spending.
  • Consumers are not cutting back on travel as much as other discretionary spending in the short term, while the company is strengthening its presence in Eastern Canada.
  • Total debt remains a concern, and elevated oil prices mean elevated fares, which may eventually cut into demand as a minor recession fully reverberates in the global economy.
  • I take a cautious stance, but believe it's worthwhile to take a small position in the low 20s range - I forecast a 12-18 month share price of $30.

Air Canada tails

Fabian Gysel/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction & Thesis

Air Canada (TSX:AC:CA) is a leading Canada-based airline company that has been in operation for over 85 years. The company provides air travel for passengers in the Canadian market, the

Air Canada results

CIBC Equity Research

AC:CA

Air Canada Q4 Results

.

Forward Keys Aviation Analysis

CBC

CBC - Flight Activity Tracker

wacc

Author WACC

is

Author Income Statement Forecast

sp

Author Share Price Forecast

d

Analyst Ratings powered by CIBC

This article was written by

Nikola Lapenna profile picture
Nikola Lapenna
99 Followers
With over three years of finance and consulting experience, Nikola is laser focused on finding value in forgotten and beaten down public equities. His professional experience includes corporate credit risk analysis, consulting for government entities, and venture capital analysis in the med-tech space. An avid golf fan, Nikola enjoys picking stocks that need a "mulligan"; a sluggish quarter that sees market sentiment trend downward doesn't scare Nikola. Nikola is not a licensed financial advisor and nothing in his commentary here on Seeking Alpha should be regarded as advice. All of his opinions are his own, and not on behalf of any other entities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AC:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not licensed financial advice and is only my opinion.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.