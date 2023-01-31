EIC: Get Your High Yield Income From The Eagle Point Income Fund

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
1.61K Followers

Summary

  • EIC invests in the BB-rated debt tranches of CLOs and offers investors a high-yield income from a relatively safe asset class.
  • After raising the dividend 3 times in 2022, the fund's NAV and NII are both rising and firmly support the current 13.45% annual distribution yield.
  • Despite the potential for rising loan defaults in 2023, CLO issuances are on the rise while the origination costs of CLOs are decreasing.

Double exposure financial indices and stock market in accounting market economy analysis with graph business concept background

lovelyday12

When I first became interested in opportunities to invest in high yield income securities for long-term investing, it was around 2016 when I first joined Seeking Alpha and I had a lot to learn. Back then, I was still relatively new to

about EIC

Seeking Alpha

CLO structure

Guggenhiem

CLO issuance 2023

Pitchbook

EIC NAV history

EIC website

EIC chart

Seeking Alpha

EIC dividend history

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
1.61K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EIC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.