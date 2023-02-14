Carrefour SA (CRRFY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Carrefour SA Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023

Company Participants

Alexandre Bompard - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Matthieu Malige - Chief Financial Officer

Izabel Dobreva - Morgan Stanley

Sreedhar Mahamkali - UBS

Clement Genelot - Bryan Garnier & Company

James Grzinic - Jefferies International

Andrew Gwynn - BNP Paribas

Xavier Le Mene - Bank of America Securities

Nicolas Champ - Barclays

Nick Coulter - Citi

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Carrefour Full-Year 2022 Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

And now, at this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Bompard, Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Malige, CFO. Please go ahead.

Alexandre Bompard

Good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining us for this presentation of our annual results. Before diving into numbers, I would like to make a few comments on 2022. 2022 was an intense and critical year, marked by a difficult context for our industry with the return of very high inflation in Europe, tensions in supply chains, and an accelerating climate crisis.

In this changing environment, Carrefour proved the strength of its model and lived up to its commitments. I would like to emphasize this, because it demonstrates our great control over our operations and the same financial discipline, we have shown in the past five years. It is clear that 2022 has been a successful year for us. We recorded sustained growth in sales and we continued to gain market share in all our key markets, notably in France, Spain, and Brazil.

I'd like to focus on France for a moment, because these are not just gains in market share by value for the second year in a row, but gains in market share in volumes. In terms

