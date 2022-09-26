IYH: Destiny's Favorite Child

Summary

  • Healthcare is a defensive sector that enjoys major secular tailwinds. It is a veritable freight train when you look at the aging demographic trends that are estimated worldwide.
  • IYH exhibits low volatility, a low beta, and is extremely resilient in recessionary periods. It sports a 10-year annualized return of 13.56%.
  • The top holdings are multi-division juggernauts.
  • The fund uniquely aggregates consistent high dividend growers – tickers which exhibit the best long-term performance.
  • After a January lull, large-cap healthcare might see a new bid.

A young African-American female scientist working with HUD in a modern laboratory

Ignatiev

Mr. Market knows that "demographics are destiny" in the long run, but in the short run he can get easily distracted. "Squirrel!" he blurts, captivated by that new EV charging SPAC. Graham's weighing machine is left in the corner as he votes with his feet, running over to

Life expectancy at birth --worldwide

Life expectancy at birth --worldwide (United Nations)

Personal Consumption of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products

Personal Consumption of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products (FED)

US dollars per capita

US dollars per capita (Nationmaster.com)

IYH versus S&P 500 --Total Return (2000 - 2023)

IYH versus S&P 500 --Total Return (2000 - 2023) (Seekingalpha.com)

IYH performance during the Global Financial Crisis (October 2007 to March 2009)

IYH performance during the Global Financial Crisis (October 2007 to March 2009) (Seekingalpha.com )

IYH Performance during Y2K Downturn (March 2000 to October 2002)

IYH Performance during Y2K Downturn (March 2000 to October 2002) (Seekingalpha.com)

Top Holdings --IYH (Feb. 14, 2023)

Top Holdings --IYH (Feb. 14, 2023) (Top holdings)

United Healthcare Dividend Growth (10 year)

United Healthcare Dividend Growth (10 year) (Seekingalpha.com)

MRK dividend growth

MRK dividend growth (Seekingalpha.com)

Dividend Growers Prevail in the Long Term

Dividend Growers Prevail in the Long Term (Ned Davis )

IYH Two Year (Weekly) Chart --Feb 14, 2021 to Feb 17, 2023)

IYH Two Year (Weekly) Chart --Feb 14, 2021 to Feb 17, 2023) (Schwab)

Holdings YTD

Holdings YTD (Schwab)

Sean Daly writes on ETFs, biotech and FINTECH solutions in the banking space.  He teaches international finance and financial risk management at Pace University and was a visiting lecturer at Princeton University from 2005 to 2009.  He was educated at Columbia University.  He has also written extensively on real estate and  economic development, exploring issues as diverse as Chinese urbanization, CMI multilateral currency swap arrangements, energy geopolitics, and Asia's sovereign wealth funds.    Global strategy and private equity background. Equity Approach: long/short, event-driven, with a focus on small cap biotech and the emerging markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IYH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

