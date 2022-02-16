Embracer Group AB (Publ) (THQQF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 18, 2023 10:04 AM ETEmbracer Group AB (publ) (THQQF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.45K Followers

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTC:THQQF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2022 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lars Wingefors - Chief Executive Officer & Founder

Johan Ekstrom - Chief Financial Officer

Stephane Carville - CEO, Asmodee Group

Muge Bouillon - Chief Financial Officer, Asmodee Group

Careen Yapp - Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer

Soren Lundgaard - Co-Founder and CEO, Ghost Ship Games

Conference Call Participants

Simon Jonsson - ABG Sundal Collier

Martin Arnell - DNB Markets

Nick Dempsey - Barclays

Rasmus Engberg - Handelsbanken

Jacob Edler - Danske Bank

Operator

Welcome to the presentation of Embracer Group's Q3 report. My name is Simon Jonsson and I will be the moderator today. On today's agenda, we have two sessions. In the first part, Lars and Johan will have a presentation of the Q3 report. We'll also have a presentation from Asmodee. Following that, we will have a Q&A session where you as an audience can send in questions via the web or verbally via teleconference.

In the second part, we'll have two deep dives. First, we will hear from Careen, the new Head of Strategic Partnerships, and then also Soren, who is the founder of Ghost Ship Games.

With that said, Lars, I'll leave the floor to you.

Lars Wingefors

Thank you, Simon. And hello, everyone, and welcome to Stockholm and Embracer Group's Interim Report for Q3 2022/2023. First of all, I just wanted to take a moment to reflect on what we have built at Embracer. We today consist of 12 operating groups, over 16,000 employees, and over 130 studios and 800 IPs, with a business that is well diversified between four operating segments.

We firmly believe that our decentralized model that's empowering entrepreneurs, creators and our great people is the best model to drive long-term profitable growth in a highly

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.