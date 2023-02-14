Randstad N.V. (RANJF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Randstad N.V. (OTCPK:RANJF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sander van 't Noordende - CEO

Henry Schirmer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs

Sylvia Barker - JPMorgan

Marc Zwartsenburg - ING

Anvesh Agrawal - Morgan Stanley

Andy Grobler - BNP Paribas

Paul Sullivan - Barclays

Konrad Zomer - ABN AMRO-ODDO

Hans Pluijgers - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Randstad Fourth Quarter and Annual Results 2022. Please note this call is being recorded.

I will now hand over to Sander van 't Noordende, CEO. Please go ahead.

Sander van 't Noordende

Thank you very much, Marian, for that introduction. Good morning, everybody and Happy Valentine's Day. I'm here with Henry, and Bisera, and Akshay from Investor Relations. And I'm pleased to share our Q4 and full year results with you.

Overall, Randstad delivered an outstanding performance in 2022. Our business is more diversified today than ever and we're really seeing the benefits of a higher proportion of Professionals, perm, and RPO in our mix compared to historic levels. Our performance in the full year was underpinned by solid levels of demand from clients and talent scarcity. The improvements we delivered in profitability and margin are evidence of our firm focus on cost management, value-based pricing, and business mix.

The economic environment softened across our markets in the fourth quarter which translated into lower hiring activities from our clients. Having said that, we have delivered a good set of results in the fourth quarter with solid growth and strong profitability. Revenue growth for the quarter was 2.4%. Our Inhouse business grew by 6%, Professionals by 7%, and RPO by 17%. Gross profit grew by 3% and we delivered a strong gross margin of 20.8% in the quarter. This was driven by pricing discipline as well as the changing

