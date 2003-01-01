Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 18, 2023 8:18 PM ETSchneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF), SBGSY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.46K Followers

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCPK:SBGSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2029 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Amit Bhalla - Head of IR

Jean-Pascal Tricoire - Chairman & CEO

Hilary Maxson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ben Uglow - Morgan Stanley

Philip Buller - Berenberg

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

Gael De Bray - Deutsche Bank

Jonathan Mounsey - BNP Paribas Exane

James Moore - Redburn

William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux

Eric Lemarie - CIC

Operator

Welcome to Schneider Electric's 2022 Full Year Results with Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO; Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer; and Amit Bhalla, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for standing by. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode until the dedicated question-and-answer session of today's conference. [Operator Instructions]

I will hand you over to Amit Bhalla.

Amit Bhalla

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Full Year 2022 Financial Results. We join you this morning from Paris, joined with our Chairman and CEO, Jean-Pascal Tricoire; our CFO, Hilary Maxson. All of the presentation and release is available on our website as well.

Without further ado, I'm going to pass it to Jean-Pascal to talk about our 2022 results and our new governance structure.

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

Thank you, Amit. Delighted to be with you. We've got -- and to be with Hilary to comment on 2022, speak about 2023, I'll make a few important announcements regarding the governance of the company.

I'm going to go straight into looking at 2022, which has been a very intense year. If you look at the central part of that slide, we've been facing no surprise, because of what we do. We've been facing a very strong demand on most of -- all of our markets. It's been putting pressure on the supply chain, especially as Schneider is extremely digital nowadays.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.