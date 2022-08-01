Aaron Davidson

Shares in Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) have risen by more than 70% in the last year. This is a really big move up, but believe me, it's quite justified. Because what the management of the company has demonstrated over the last year is really amazing and it's something that every investor wants to see. The company's revenues, in 2022, as estimated grew by more than 100%. That's really fast growth. But what discourages me, from buying a company, is the current valuation. It is currently quite a bit higher than what I would be willing to buy the company for at the moment. But that doesn't mean the company now can't be attractive to certain investors. Each has a different portfolio and a different risk tolerance. If the company's shares were to fall in some significant way, without a change in the company's fundamentals, I would definitely start seriously considering buying.

What is Celsius?

Celsius Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004. The CEO of the company is John Fieldly. He joined the company in 2012 and served as CFO. He became CEO in 2018. He's done a great job since then. He has decades of experience and has proven to be a CEO who has a long-term mindset and vision, which is something I personally am very happy to see.

CELH is a company that produces and sells energy drinks. But the company does not sell normal energy drinks. Their energy drinks are composed of ingredients such as green tea extract, ginger, caffeine, and vitamins. They're a lot healthier than other energy drinks, which contain a lot of sugar and calories.

In addition, several studies have confirmed that Celsius energy drinks increase metabolism and nervous system activity. This results in your body burning more calories and body fat than you would normally burn during exercise alone. This is a huge benefit that drinking an energy drink from Celsius brings.

Drinks are also available in a variety of flavors, such as Strawberry Guava, Watermelon, Orange, Grape Juice, and many more. CELH also produces protein bars. But the main focus of the company is energy drinks.

Celsius Q3 2022 Investor Presentation

Why I Love The Partnership With Pepsi

In August 2022, PepsiCo (PEP) announced a $550 million investment in Celsia Holdings as part of a long-term distribution deal with the company. This gave Pepsi an 8.5% stake in Celsius. This partnership has been a really great move by CELH management as it will bring them a lot of benefits.

The first, of course, is the fact that the company will be completely fine financially because it will have a really strong balance sheet. They'll use that $550 million to make other investments in growth and maybe even some strategic acquisitions. Pepsi has one of the top distribution networks in the entire US. It is therefore good to see that CELH will be able to use this distribution network. What many people don't get is the fact that Pepsi has a great distribution network around the world. Pepsi will also become the main global distributor for CELH.

With Pepsi making an investment in Celsius, they will care about the company's success, which I'm glad to see. In my opinion, this deal could help increase CELH's margins, since distribution, will be a lot more efficient. Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer of Pepsi John Lee, joined the CELH board of directors, following the announcement of the partnership. He spent most of his career managing international sales for Pepsi in Russia, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

These regions will be pretty much the focus of the company in the future and it is good to see that it has someone on the board who has a successful experience with globalization. Personally, this partnership strikes me as a very smart move that will bring considerable benefits to both sides.

Celsius/PepsiCo presentation

The Competitive Advantage

But what competitive advantage does Celsius have? Isn't it another ordinary company that makes normal energy drinks? As you may already suspect, it is not. CELH differs from its competition in several ways. The first is the fact that Celsius energy drinks are a lot healthier than normal energy drinks from, say, Monster (MNST) or Red Bull. At the same time, the drinks of CELH have almost the same effect in terms of increasing energy. In addition, it is scientifically proven that the company's drinks speed up metabolism and makes the person burn more calories.

The price of a CELH beverage, it's very similar to other competitors. The company has a great distributor-Pepsi. Celsius can be found in many retailers including Target (TGT), Costco (COST), Walmart (WMT), CVS, Vitamin Shoppe, and thousands of others. Overall, personally, I see almost no reason why customers should drink any energy drink other than the one from CELH. Celsius drinks are a lot healthier, they accelerate metabolism, they taste delicious, and they cost almost the same. Energy drinks from Celsius are really the best choice. The only thing anyone could argue is that he doesn't like their taste, but he likes the taste of the drinks of the competition. Of course, that can happen. But it certainly doesn't happen often.

The main reason customers tend not to drink Celsius drinks, but to drink competition drinks is that they haven't tried CELH drinks. The company simply has to keep working to bring the competition's customers to try CELH drinks, because most of the time, once customers try a Celsius drink, it doesn't go back to the competition very often.

Overall, in my opinion, the competitive advantage of Celsius is that their drinks are healthier, bring the same efficiency, taste good, and are worth almost as much as the ones of the competition. The management of the company then does a great job in terms of entering into partnerships.

The Growth Of Celsius

The company is expected to grow sales by 108% in 2022. That would be impossibly fast growth for some software companies, but considering the fact that Celsius sells energy drinks, it's even more remarkable. The company has grown at a very rapid pace over the last few years and this rapid growth is expected to continue in the coming years. CELH grew this fast because of several factors.

The first is that the company is already at 174,000, US store locations in Q3 2022. In Q3 2021, the company was in 114,000, US store locations. That's more than 50% YoY growth. That's very remarkable indeed. You can judge for yourself here the work the leadership is doing. Great, in my opinion.

The company currently has 15 main flavors. This allows the customer to try several options and then choose the one that suits them best. Issuing new flavors has definitely helped the company grow and CELH will certainly continue to release new flavors, which will support further growth. In early 2021, the company began implementing a strategy of placement of branded coolers. These coolers increase brand awareness of the company and also the drinks are iced, which customers love, so it invites them to buy. Since the beginning of 2021, the company has already placed more than 3,500 coolers. The company expects to continue to place other coolers in 2023.

On Amazon (AMZN), Celsius is the second largest energy drink with an 18.51% share of the energy drink category, ahead of Red Bull with a 12.01% share and behind Monster with a 26.22% share. The fact that Celsius is the second largest energy drink on Amazon is very good, in my opinion, considering the fact that the company is much smaller than Red Bull or Monster. As for Celsius' overall share of the energy drink market in the US, CELH is third with a 4.9% market share. There is certainly plenty more room for growth here.

The company will also focus on globalization. That's something they haven't done all that well in recent years, but I think because of the partnership with Pepsi, this will change and Celsius will spread rapidly around the world. Overall, I think CELH still has plenty of room for growth.

Celsius Q3 2022 Investor Presentation

Financials

Now let's look at the financials of the company. In Q3 2022, the company had sales of $188 million, a growth of 98.3% YoY. Very fast growth indeed. Gross margins were 41.8% this quarter. However, the company had a loss of -$181 million. But that's only because they had to pay $155 million in "termination fees" to their previous distribution partners. But they also stated that Pepsi would reimburse them for the duration of their 20-year distribution agreement.

The company currently has $726 million in cash. This big cash position is thanks to the $550 million investment from Pepsi. CELH has $1.027 billion in total current assets and $1.327 billion in total assets. They have only $271 million in total current liabilities. They have no long-term debt. And they have $443 million in total liabilities.

That means if management wanted to, they could repay all the liabilities tomorrow and still have $283 million in cash left. Celsius just has a very strong balance sheet. That's something I'm very happy to see.

Valuation

I would now like to focus on the valuation of CELH. The company currently trades at Price/Sales of 13x. Price/Book of the company is now 8.34x. Price/Cash Flow is 58x. Celsius is simply currently not trading cheaply at all.

The company is trading at such a high valuation due to the fact that it is expected to continue to grow very quickly in the future, the management is doing a great job, making strategic partnerships, and the balance sheet of the company is very strong. In 2023, sales are expected to grow by 52.4% to $998 million. If the company grows this fast, then it's no wonder it's trading for such a valuation.

Even so, the current valuation is too high for me to consider buying the stock. Some investors may find this valuation okay, given the company's fundamentals, and I don't dispute that view at all, but everyone has their own risk tolerance. Personally, I'd start thinking seriously about buying CELH, somewhere around $60. But if the fundamentals of the company change for the better, it is possible that I may be willing to buy Celsius despite a higher valuation. Now, however, I will only monitor the company in the near future.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Celsius, in my opinion, currently has two main risks. The first is a lot of competition in the energy drink market. While I think CELH has a much better product than the competition, there's still a chance that management won't be able to get their product through enough, and therefore the company won't be successful. However, this is a very low-probability scenario indeed. Still, it needs to be kept in mind and observed that management continues to fight the competition and continue to win this fight.

As an added risk, there's the company's valuation as already mentioned. This is, in my opinion, currently too high, and if, for example, CELH misses earnings, there is a real chance that the shares may fall quite significantly. That's exactly why I'd like to wait for a dip because that's where the risk gets a lot smaller and the potential return gets bigger. These, in my view, are currently the two main risks to bear in mind.

Conclusion

Celsius is a great business. The company has grown at a very fast pace in the last few years. This rapid growth is expected to continue in the future. The balance sheet of the company is very strong.

Partnership with Pepsi, in my opinion, was a great move by the management. I really admire what management has done with the company over the last few years. I would like to buy CELH, but the current price is simply too high for me.

Valuation is actually the only reason I don't own CELH. But I wouldn't be surprised if the stock multiplies over the next few years despite this valuation. It is definitely possible. For me personally, given my current portfolio and risk tolerance, buying CELH right now doesn't make sense. However, I will be keeping a close eye on the company in the near future and if the price goes down, I will be very happy to add it to my portfolio.