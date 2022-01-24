Clean Energy Fuels: Still Not Much To Get Excited About

Feb. 18, 2023 11:28 PM ETClean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.06K Followers

Summary

  • There's a lot of demand for RNG fuel, but CLNE will continue to struggle to meet demand for some time.
  • Since its last earnings report, it did secure a $150.00 million loan from Riverstone Credit Partners, part of which will be used to fund its RNG dairy projects.
  • Profitability will remain elusive because of the ongoing need to build out infrastructure as it works on scaling its operations.
Biomass energy plant behind a cornfield Energiewende Biogas

kontrast-fotodesign/iStock via Getty Images

The challenge for Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) isn't concerning demand for RNG, but in figuring out a way to supply demand while moving closer to profitability, something I don't think is going to happen anytime soon.

The last time I

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.06K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.