Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is set to continue its explosive growth, as its distribution agreement with PepsiCo (PEP) expands its distribution even more. The performance of rival Monster Beverage (MNST) over the past two decades shows that it's worth investing in the stock even when it might not look cheap.

Company Profile

CELH produces energy drinks and liquid supplements, as well as protein bars. Its namesake product comes in both ready-to-drink varieties as well as in powder form. The company claims that its flagship energy drink burns between 100-140 calories per serving by increasing a consumer’s metabolism by an average of 12%. It claims this is backed by science from 6 self-funded studies it has published in various journals.

Celsius branded drinks come in a variety of flavors, as well as in carbonated and non-carbonated versions. In also has a line that is sweetened with stevia that comes in 6 flavors. The ready-to-drink products come in 12-ounce cans.

In addition, the company sells pre- and post-workout lines of products under the names Celsius Heat and Branch Chain Amino Acids, or BCCA+Energy.

CELH's products are sold through grocery stores, health clubs, convenience stores, mass market retailers, vitamin specialty shops, drug stores and via e-commerce sites.

Through its acquisition of Func Food in 2019, it also sells protein bars, beverage, and supplements to stores in Finland, Sweden, and Norway. The products are distributed under the FAST, FitFarm and CocoVi brands.

CELH uses third-party co-packers to produce its drinks. As such, it doesn’t have to invest in its own production facilities. The co-packers in turn charge CELH a fee for each case they assemble. CELH purchases most of the ingredients and all of the packaging materials under the agreement.

The bulk of CELH’s revenue comes from North America, but it also sells in Europe through Func Food. The company also expanded into Asia through local distributors in Hong Kong and a license agreement in mainland China with Qifeng Food Technology, which will pay CELH a 2-3% volume-based royalty fee starting in 2024.

Opportunities

CELH’s biggest opportunity is to continue to growth its distribution channel. It’s done a terrific job on that front already, being able to move from primarily the health club market into the mainstream. In its early days, the company primarily sold its products in the fitness channel, getting distribution deals with the likes Gold’s Gym, Crunch Fitness, 24 Hour Fitness, Equinox, LA Fitness, Lifetime Fitness and others. The company then began expanding into multiple other channels, getting into big-name retailers such as Costco (COST), Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and Amazon (AMZN).

However, the company made a transformative deal in August when it signed a long-term strategic distribution deal with PepsiCo. The soda and snack giant also made a $550 million convertible preferred stock investment, equal to about an 8.5% stake, in CELH as part of the deal. PEP receives a 5% annual dividend from the preferred shares, as well.

On a call to discuss the agreement, CELH CEO John Fieldly said:

The distribution provides additional access to new consumers and usage occasions through diverse channel exposures and expansion in foodservice, independent convenience, including PepsiCo's medallions program, expansion and vending, college campuses, concessions and expansion in the military. The equity investment aligns mutual long-term interest while strengthening the balance sheet for working capital and growth investments. On a go-forward basis, the distribution agreement is expected to add significant top line scale and accelerate growth with substantial gross profit and operational margin accretion expected from leveraging PepsiCo's leading DSD network and rapid scale of our business.

While Anheuser-Busch, its prior distributor, had done a great job, PEP should help CELH get more distribution into smaller convenience stores, where the company said about 70% of energy drinks are sold, as well as expand into the foodservice sector as well.

And while CELH has an international presence, it’s very small compared to its U.S. sales. PEP has a huge international distribution network that it should also be able to tap into in the future.

It's worth noting that MNST employed a similar strategy, signing a distribution deal with Coca-Cola (KO) back in 2014/15. KO also took a stake in MNST at the time.

Beyond distribution, new product or flavor introductions, as well as possible product M&A are also opportunities. The company has really grown its brand the past several years to become the #3 energy drink brand in the U.S. However, it still only has an under 5% market share (per IRI 1W data ending 10/23/22). The weight-loss energy niche is a strong and growing market, but there are other areas of the energy-drink market it could look to expand into as well.

The move to vertical integration is another potential opportunity. This would improve margins, bit it’s obviously a capital-intensive business. Meanwhile, the strategy of owning bottlers has gone in and out of favor in the beverage industry over the years.

Risks

While the switchover to new distribution through PEP is a long-term gamechanger, changing distributors can create near-term hiccups. The switchover was made in October, so has not yet shown up in any of CELH’s numbers. However, the company admitted that a lot of things can go wrong in what ultimately is a complicated process.

The energy drink market, meanwhile, has a lot of competition with the likes of MNST, Red Bull, and Bang to name a few. It’s a popular category that tends to draw in a lot of challengers, and consumer tastes can quickly change.

Meanwhile, CELH makes some pretty bold claims about the calorie-burning effects of its products. Its products are not FDA tested and it advertises these claims. Given its increased popularity, there is the chance that the FTC could more closely scrutinize CELH's claims and possibly find them misleading. The company add a new risk factor to this regard in its last 10-K.

CELH also has some customer concentration. Both COST and AMZN were over 10% customers in 2021. While CELH has been gaining distribution, any loss of distribution from a large customer could be blow.

Inflation can be a near-term headwind, as well. Not only have ingredient costs gone up, but prices for aluminum cans, freight, and shipping have all moved higher. MNST saw increased co-packing fees last quarter, so these fees have also likely gone up as well.

Valuation

CELH trades around 45x the 2023 consensus EBITDA of $160 million and 30x the 2024 consensus of $242 million.

It trades at a forward PE of 78x the 2023 consensus of $1.21. Based on 2024 analyst estimates of $1.94, it trades at 48x.

CELH is projected to growth its revenue over 50% in 2023 and nearly 34% in 2024.

Comparatively, fellow energy drink maker MNST trades at 24x 2023 EBITDA of $2.16B and a forward PE of 34x based on the 2023 consensus of $3.04. It’s expected to grow revenue 12% in 2023.

It is notable, that MNST historically traded a pretty hefty multiples over the years.

Conclusion

Every investor would love to find the next MNST, and while trying to find the next big thing in the same category usually proves fruitless, CELH has proven to be a monster in its own right. Its growth has been explosive since its IPO, and the company can follow the MNST playbook of increasing distribution, international expansion, and adding additional product SKUs.

CELH’s new distribution deal with PEP, meanwhile, paves the way for it to hit on two of these three growth pillars. And I don’t think the company will have too many issues launching addition products.

While its valuation appears pricey, so did MNST’s on its march to being one of the best performing stocks of the past two decades. CELH’s stock is not for the risk-adverse, but it could have a lot of upside in the years to come as it rides the waves of the PEP deal.