Summary

  • US-listed derivatives and futures exchange operator CME Group is our largest investment position.
  • The key driver of trading activity for CME is in its interest rate derivatives products.
  • We expect the growth in the size of the US Treasury market to remain a powerful underpinning of CME’s interest rate derivatives business.
  • We believe current conditions are highly favourable for CME’s interest rate derivatives business.

Coffee bean value growth concept with stock charts and quotes

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME is a business likely familiar to you, being one we have owned in our global strategy since 2008 and which was our largest

Size of the US Federal Debt Held by the Public vs Average Daily Volume of CME Interest Rate Contracts

Source: CME Group, Congressional Budget Office.

