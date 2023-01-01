Mexico Fund: Benefiting From Frosty U.S.-China Relations

Feb. 19, 2023 12:30 AM ETMexico Fund (MXF)1 Comment
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.31K Followers

Summary

  • The MXF fund provides exposure to Mexican investments.
  • The fund has a long operating history and has outperformed the MSCI Mexico Index on a 3/5/10 yr basis.
  • As Mexico benefits from a flow of capital out of China, I expect MXF will continue to outperform.
Detailed close up of the national flag of Mexico waving in the wind on a clear day

rarrarorro/iStock via Getty Images

The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) is a closed-end fund focused on Mexican investments. The MXF fund has outperformed the MSCI Mexico Index on a 3, 5, and 10Yr basis and pays a 4.8% forward yield.

I expect MXF will continue to

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.31K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.