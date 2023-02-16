Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 18, 2023 11:45 PM ETInteger Holdings Corporation (ITGR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.46K Followers

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tony Borowicz - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Joe Dziedzic - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jason Garland - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Mishan - KeyBanc

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Integer Holdings Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. At this time, I would like to hand the conference over to Mr. Tony Borowicz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Tony Borowicz

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to Integer's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. With me today are Joe Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Garland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us on the call is Andrew Senn, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. Andrew will be adding the title of Investor Relations when I retire at the end of this month.

As a reminder, the results and data we discuss today reflect the consolidated results of Integer for the periods indicated. During our call, we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the appendix of today's presentation, today's earnings press release, and the trending schedules, which are available on our website at integer.net.

Please note that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements. Please refer to the company's SEC filings for a discussion of the risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. On today's call, Joe will provide his opening comments and an update on the execution of Integer's strategy. Jason will then review our adjusted financial results for the fourth

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.