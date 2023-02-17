porcorex

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) has done rather well since my last bullish take on it in November, giving investors both a high yield and capital appreciation.

In fact, thanks to the power of dividends and compounding, it's produced a 13% total return over the past 3+ months, far surpassing the 8% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

After the recent earnings, I revisit the stock and evaluate whether if it's currently a buy or hold, so let's get started.

Why HTGC?

Hercules Capital is just one of a handful of business development companies that's internally managed, and focuses on making loans and equity investments in emerging technologies and life sciences. In fact, it bills itself as "financing the growth of tomorrow's companies today".

Since its inception in 2003, Hercules has deployed over $16 billion in investment capital across over 600 companies, and is in many cases, a lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing.

As I've noted in previous articles, HTGC is in a sweet spot in the current environment. That's because its debt investments are benefitting from higher interest rates charged to the borrowers.

At the same time, it's seeing strong demand as borrowers have delayed exit events such as IPOs and M&A due to muted valuation, especially in the tech sector. That's because higher discount rates reduce the value of future cash flows, on which many tech companies are valued, and this significantly reduces their net present value.

The strong demand environment is reflected by HTGC recently closing out a record full-year 2022 with total gross debt and equity commitments of $3.1 billion. It was able to fund nearly half of this amount with $1.5 billion worth of investments made last year.

This resulted in a record full-year NII of $188 million, an increase of 25% YoY, and importantly this is translating to robust growth on a per share level, with NII/share rising by 54% YoY to $0.47. True to its form, management recently rewarded shareholders with another increase to its regular dividend, this time raising it by 8.3% to $0.39, and paying out the rest of its fourth quarter earnings with an $0.08 special dividend.

Looking ahead, HTGC is well-positioned with a conservatively managed portfolio, comprised of 80% first lien senior secured debt investments. Plus, of the 18% of its debt investments that are second lien senior secured, 95% of them give Hercules the right to buy out the first lien holder, thereby giving HTGC the option to up-level its safety should it so choose.

Moreover, HTGC should continue to benefit from rising interest rates, as both the Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman Sachs (GS) expect three more U.S. rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year. HTGC is well-positioned to benefit, as 95% of its debt investment portfolio are floating rate with interest rate floors.

Importantly, HTGC carries a strong balance sheet with a 1:1 debt to equity ratio, sitting far below the 2:1 statutory limit. It also has no debt maturities this year, affording it the ability to be opportunistic and selective in raising new capital, including equity capital.

Management also took steps to boost its liquidity post quarter-end and sees robust private equity activity in 2023, which bodes well the financial health of portfolio companies. This was noted during the recent conference call:

We ended Q4 with strong liquidity of over $606 million. Subsequent to year-end, we signed a new letter of credit agreement with SMBC, which provides for a letter of credit facility of up to $100 million. In addition, we amended and extended our MUFG led facility. The venture capital ecosystem finished 2022 with fundraising activity at a record $163 billion and investment activity at $238 billion according to data gathered by PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association. With the amount of available capital to invest at historic highs, we remain optimistic that venture capital activity will accelerate in 2023. Despite more selectivity and valuation sensitivity from venture capital investors, capital raising across our portfolio remained strong throughout 2022, with 58 companies or more than half of our portfolio companies raising over $5.6 billion of new capital.

Admittedly, HTGC isn't as cheap as it was in different points of 2022, but it's worth keeping in mind that HTGC has also gained scale and size since then. For internally-managed BDCs, which are generally more cost efficient, I generally look at valuation from a PE standpoint (using NII as a substitute for earnings) rather than price to book.

At the current price of $16.24, HTGC still sits below points at which it traded in the first few months of 2022 and carries a reasonably low forward PE ratio of 8.8. Considering this and the regular and special dividends, HTGC could still produce reasonably strong total returns for shareholders in the near term.

Investor Takeaway

Hercules Capital has demonstrated strong performance since the start of 2022, with record full-year results that have translated to impressive per share growth and dividend increases. HTGC’s portfolio is also conservatively managed with mostly first lien senior secured debt investments, giving it an added layer of safety.

Looking forward, HTGC should continue to benefit from higher interest rates due to its mostly floating rate debt investments and has the balance sheet capacity to do opportunistic lending. While HTGC isn't as cheap as it was last year, it's still worth a nibble at present given its high dividend and increased scale.