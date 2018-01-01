Disclaimer This newsletter is provided by Regal Partners Marketing Services Pty Ltd (ACN 637 448 072) (Regal Partners Marketing), a corporate authorised representative of Attunga Capital Pty Ltd (ABN 96 117 683 093) (AFSL 297385) (Attunga). Regal Partners Marketing and Attunga are businesses of Regal Partners Limited (ABN 33 129 188 450) (together, referred to as Regal Partners). The Regal Partners Marketing Financial Services Guide can be found on the Regal Partners Limited website or is available on request. VGI Partners, is a business of Regal Partners Limited, which is the investment manager of VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (VG1). The information in this document (Information) has been prepared for general information purposes only and without taking into account any recipient’s investment objectives, financial situation or particular circumstances (including financial and taxation position). The Information does not (and does not intend to) contain a recommendation or statement of opinion intended to be investment advice or to influence a decision to deal with any financial product nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or commitment by VG1 or Regal Partners. It is the sole responsibility of the recipient to consider the risks connected with any investment strategy contained in the Information. None of VG1, Regal Partners, their related bodies corporate nor any of their respective directors, employees, officers or agents accept any liability for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of all or any part of the Information. Neither VG1 nor Regal Partners represents or warrants that the Information in this document is accurate, complete or up to date and accepts no liability if it is not. Past performance The historical financial information and performance figures given in this document are given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and are not) an indication of VG1 or Regal Partners’ views on the future performance of VG1 or other Funds or strategies managed by Regal Partners or its related bodies corporate. You should note that past performance of VG1 or Funds or strategies managed by Regal Partners or its related bodies corporate cannot be relied upon as an indicator of (and provide no guidance as to) future performance. Forward-looking statements This document contains certain "forward-looking statements" that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as, “expect”, “anticipate”, “likely”, “intend”, “should”, “could”, “may”, “predict”, “plan”, “propose”, “will”, “believe”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “target” “outlook”, “guidance” and other similar expressions. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial performance are also forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any such statements, opinions and estimates in this document speak only as of the date of this document and are based on assumptions and contingencies and are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, projections, guidance and estimates. Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are not indications, guarantees or predictions of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of VG1 or Regal Partners, and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these forward-looking statements. No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made in relation to any forward-looking statement by any person (including VG1, Regal Partners, their related bodies corporate or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or advisers). In particular, no representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this document will actually occur. Except as required by law or regulation, VG1 and Regal Partners disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any changes in expectations in relation to any forward-looking statement or change in events, circumstances or conditions on which any statement is based.