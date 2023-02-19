V.F. Corp.: Why I'm Taking The 'Buy' View

Feb. 19, 2023 7:00 AM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)1 Comment
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Marketplace

Summary

  • I know many on our service have been positive on VFC for some time - I have not been one of them. There are reasons for this.
  • I took my beatings when I overestimated the quality of A-rated international discretionary brands like Adidas. As a result, I no longer allow almost any business to trade at premium.
  • V.F. Corp. is, to me, a good example of such a business, next to Adidas.
  • The mistake however, is believing that there is not appeal at this business at any valuation. I believe there is appeal here.
  • I bought my first shares in V.F. Corp. after the dividend cut. Here is my initiatory thesis.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

VF Corp To Buy Timberland For $2.2 Billion

Spencer Platt

Author's Note: This article was published on iREIT on Alpha in mid-February.

Dear subscribers,

V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) has been a bit of a battleground stock for the past few years. The results have not been good. I've always

VFC 10-K brands

VFC 10-K brands (VFC 10-K)

LVMH, VFC, Adidas, Revenues

LVMH, VFC, Adidas, Revenues (TIKR.com/S&P Global)

VF Valuation and earnings

VF Valuation and earnings (F.A.S.T graphs)

LVMH Valuation

LVMH Valuation (F.A.S.T graphs)

VFC IR

VFC IR (VFC IR)

VFC/Adidas/LVMH Debt

VFC/Adidas/LVMH Debt (TIKR.com)

VFC Debt/leverage

VFC Debt/leverage (TIKR.com)

Adidas/VFC Debt

Adidas/VFC Debt (TIKR.com)

VFC Conservative Upside

VFC Conservative Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

VFC Peers

VFC Peers (TIKR.com/S&P Global)

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
30.06K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Mid-thirties DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.

I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFC, ADDYY, LVMUY, PPRUY, RGA, UNM, SWK, KIGRY, DVCMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment, and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. The author's intent is never to give personalized financial advice, and publications are to be viewed as research and company interest pieces.

The author owns the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in the articles. The author owns the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks written about.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.