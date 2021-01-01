LendingClub: When Headwinds Turn To Tailwinds

Feb. 19, 2023 1:16 AM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)1 Comment
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
8.86K Followers

Summary

  • LC is facing material headwinds.
  • These headwinds however are temporary.
  • The key is a Fed pause which is expected in the 1H of 2023.
  • Headwinds will turn to tailwinds.
  • Time to be greedy when the Street is fearful.

LendingClub headquarters in Silicon Valley.

Michael Vi

One could probably not envision a much worse macro setting for a digital marketplace bank such as LendingClub (NYSE:LC). The headwinds are currently remarkably strong and are almost single-handedly attributed to the rapidly rising interest rates.

This

NIM Compression

LC Investor Relations

Guidance Q12023

LC Investor Relations

Marginal ROE

LC Investor Relations

This article was written by

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
8.86K Followers
Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.