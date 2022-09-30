kaedeezign/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) has experienced a significant deterioration in their fundamentals, and short sellers smell blood in the water. That being said, if the company is able to stabilize their operations this could represent an opportunity to buy Silvergate at a reasonable price while also having the upside of a potential short squeeze.

Ties to FTX

Silvergate's recent woes began with the collapse of FTX. FTX had deposits with Silvergate, and people were concerned that the two firms may have had deeper ties. The company made an official statement that sought to soothe the market. The most notable part of that statement was when Alan Lane (CEO of Silvergate) stated:

As of September 30, 2022, Silvergate’s total deposits from all digital asset customers totaled $11.9 billion, of which FTX represented less than 10%. Silvergate has no outstanding loans to nor investments in FTX, and FTX is not a custodian for Silvergate’s bitcoin-collateralized SEN Leverage loans. To be clear, our relationship with FTX is limited to deposits.

This helped to allay investor fears, but even though the bank seemingly had loose ties with FTX, the immense fear within the ecosystem would end up causing the modern day equivalent of a bank run at Silvergate.

Crisis of Confidence

In their statement about FTX exposure the CEO stated that they had $11.9 billion of deposits. At the end of December that number had dwindled to just $3.8 billion. This becomes a major concern when we take into consideration that Silvergate has to maintain regulatory capital ratios. As far as tier one leverage ratio is concerned Silvergate is sitting around 5.36%, and the regulatory requirement is 5%. In order to adjust their balance sheet to the new deposit reality Silvergate had to sell $5.2 billion of debt securities in the quarter resulting in losses on securities of $751.4 million and losses on derivatives of $8.7 million. These are pretty substantial losses and brings in to question how this could even happen in such a short period of time.

In addition to the forced sale of securities Silvergate had to obtain liquidity from an unlikely source.

Bank Loan

In Q4 Silvergate received $4.3 billion in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, which makes up the bulk of Silvergate's cash pile. This move has been criticized by some observers and could be considered mission creep, but I'm not a banking expert and can't say for certain the implications of this. Just know that Silvergate has received assistance from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, and this could potentially cause them issues down the line if there are politicians/regulators who dislike that it happened.

Regulatory Scrutiny

Naturally this whole debacle has attracted the attention of regulators. FTX (and in some sense crypto exposure in general) has turned out to be quite the financial dirty bomb, and Silvergate has found themselves in the thick of it. Investors should keep in mind that there is potential for significant penalties and/or fines if the company is found to have improperly managed their relationship and business dealings with FTX.

Potential Turnaround

While things are not looking great for Silvergate, it seems that much of their issues resulted from deposits being pulled rapidly. As long as the bank did not engage in improper conduct when dealing with FTX, the damage could be relatively limited and management could begin to rebuild their asset base. They are heavily reliant on the health of the crypto ecosystem, so if people begin to sour on the industry Silvergate may not be able to rebuild their asset base and may instead face a continued loss of deposits.

Short Interest

While I don't consider short interest alone to be the basis of an investment, it can make an average investment have extra upside potential. If Silvergate can fix their business the company may end up being fairly valued at these levels, but certainly not a bargain. Fortunately for investors it doesn't have to be. Silvergate currently has a sizeable short interest of 78.64%.

So let's paint a scenario here:

Silvergate stabilizes their business and investors are able to buy the company at fair value.

Short sellers see that the company has stabilized and is not going bankrupt. Seeing as the borrowing costs are so high and the short thesis has become less compelling, it is likely that some amount of shorts will choose to cover, which could lead to other shorts covering.

When some people think of a short squeeze they immediately think of the GameStop (GME) lunacy, but that isn't necessarily a good representation of heavy short interest situations because it was the result of massive coordinated buying pressure. A much more boring way that a short squeeze can happen is that the short thesis simply becomes less compelling relative to the opportunity cost and borrowing fees of that short once the company in question improves their fundamentals. Not everyone can cover at once, which can lead to a modest short squeeze. This is what could happen if Silvergate can demonstrate that their business is fundamentally sound.

Price Action

Sometimes you can look at a stock chart and see investor pain, and this is one such chart. It is easy to see why short sellers smell blood in the water as both price action and business fundamentals are trending in the wrong direction.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

On a valuation basis Silvergate appears to be trading at reasonable levels, but be aware that their book value could end up being fool's gold. If the business stops deteriorating and their stated book value is somewhat indicative of realizable value, Silvergate may end up being fairly valued at these levels.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Risks

The major risk to this thesis is that Silvergate implodes due to their exposure to crypto or regulatory pressure. It is possible that Silvergate did not take proper care in their dealings with FTX, which would result in heavy penalties and fines. I believe that blockchain technology has potential but I am not a fan of how much obsession has been placed on the price of individual coins instead of the core innovations and technology being built. I think this misplaced focus (looking at you NFTs) may lead to crypto becoming radioactive as far as the public is concerned, which would not bode well for the operations of crypto-exposed businesses. Silvergate has essentially coupled their wagon with crypto, so for better or worse as goes crypto goes Silvergate.

We view this as a VERY speculative play and have an incredibly tiny position. If any investor is considering this please keep your sizing low, as this investment will blow up in your face if things go south. If Chapter 11 is on the table your capital will take an instant one-way trip to money heaven.

Key Takeaway

The task will be difficult but if their management is able to stabilize their operations this could represent an opportunity to buy Silvergate at a reasonable price while also having the upside of a potential short squeeze. There is considerable risk and this is a case where a lot can go wrong, so buyer beware.