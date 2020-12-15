Why I Sold Simon Property Group - Again

Feb. 19, 2023 1:54 AM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Marketplace

Summary

  • After buying into the stock in October, I am now selling.
  • The company exceeded 2022 guidance and is projecting some growth in 2023.
  • The company maintains a solid balance sheet with occupancy rates near pre-pandemic levels.
  • I discuss where I view a more buyable target for the stock.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Girls having fun in the shopping center

martin-dm

With the pandemic in the rear view mirror, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is still trading well below pre-pandemic levels. The problem is that even as the company moves beyond pandemic headwinds, the same fears regarding e-commerce remain ever-present and

Chart
Data by YCharts

NOI

2022 Q4 Supplemental

operating metrics

2022 Q4 Supplemental

debt maturing

2022 Q4 Supplemental

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Growth stocks have crashed. Want my top picks in the market today? I have provided for Best of Breed Growth Stocks subscribers the Tech Stock Crash List Parts 1 & 2, the list of names I am buying amidst the tech crash.

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 6-8 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
27.49K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.