The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Analog Devices, Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
2/24
|
3/8
|
0.76
|
0.86
|
13.16%
|
1.79%
|
21
|
The Allstate Corporation
|
(ALL)
|
2/27
|
4/3
|
0.85
|
0.89
|
4.71%
|
2.64%
|
13
|
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(AUBN)
|
3/9
|
3/27
|
0.265
|
0.27
|
1.89%
|
4.47%
|
22
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
(BC)
|
2/24
|
3/15
|
0.365
|
0.4
|
9.59%
|
1.80%
|
11
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
4/4
|
4/26
|
0.38
|
0.39
|
2.63%
|
3.07%
|
13
|
CSX Corporation
|
(CSX)
|
2/27
|
3/15
|
0.1
|
0.11
|
10.00%
|
1.41%
|
19
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
3/14
|
3/31
|
1.5
|
1.62
|
8.00%
|
4.08%
|
14
|
Financial Institutions, Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
3/15
|
4/3
|
0.29
|
0.3
|
3.45%
|
4.73%
|
13
|
First National Corporation
|
(FXNC)
|
2/23
|
3/10
|
0.14
|
0.15
|
7.14%
|
3.47%
|
10
|
Genpact Limited
|
(G)
|
3/9
|
3/24
|
0.125
|
0.1375
|
10.00%
|
1.16%
|
7
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
3/30
|
4/28
|
0.7875
|
0.885
|
12.38%
|
0.69%
|
13
|
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
|
(JKHY)
|
3/7
|
3/24
|
0.49
|
0.52
|
6.12%
|
1.23%
|
33
|
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
|
(KNSL)
|
2/27
|
3/13
|
0.13
|
0.14
|
7.69%
|
0.17%
|
8
|
The Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
3/16
|
4/3
|
0.44
|
0.46
|
4.55%
|
3.06%
|
61
|
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
|
(LPX)
|
3/9
|
3/31
|
0.22
|
0.24
|
9.09%
|
1.48%
|
6
|
Merchants Bancorp
|
(MBIN)
|
3/14
|
4/3
|
0.07
|
0.08
|
14.29%
|
1.04%
|
6
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
(MFC)
|
2/27
|
3/20
|
0.33 CAD
|
0.365 CAD
|
10.61%
|
5.37%
|
10
|
NextEra Energy, Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
2/27
|
3/15
|
0.425
|
0.4675
|
10.00%
|
2.46%
|
29
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
2/28
|
3/15
|
0.28
|
0.29
|
3.57%
|
0.97%
|
9
|
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
2/24
|
3/8
|
0.385
|
0.39
|
1.30%
|
3.57%
|
23
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
2/28
|
3/15
|
0.2485
|
0.2545
|
2.41%
|
4.62%
|
30
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
2/15
|
3/2
|
0.37
|
0.41
|
10.81%
|
1.80%
|
11
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
|
(PEBK)
|
3/2
|
3/15
|
0.18
|
0.19
|
5.56%
|
2.29%
|
11
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|
(PEG)
|
3/9
|
3/31
|
0.54
|
0.57
|
5.56%
|
3.66%
|
12
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
3/21
|
4/5
|
0.54
|
0.55
|
1.85%
|
3.26%
|
9
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
3/9
|
3/24
|
0.875
|
1
|
14.29%
|
1.61%
|
13
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
2/24
|
3/10
|
0.6
|
0.605
|
0.83%
|
1.06%
|
45
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
(TDS)
|
3/14
|
3/31
|
0.18
|
0.185
|
2.78%
|
5.40%
|
49
|
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|
(TPL)
|
3/7
|
3/15
|
3
|
3.25
|
8.33%
|
0.72%
|
18
|
Unity Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
3/9
|
3/24
|
0.11
|
0.12
|
9.09%
|
1.81%
|
11
|
Washington Federal, Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
2/23
|
3/10
|
0.24
|
0.25
|
4.17%
|
2.71%
|
13
Decreases:
None
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Feb 20
Markets closed in observance of Presidents Day
Tuesday Feb 21 (Ex-Div 2/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Applied Materials, Inc.
|
(AMAT)
|
3/16
|
0.26
|
115.44
|
0.90%
|
5
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
3/9
|
0.6
|
111.18
|
2.16%
|
12
|
Griffon Corporation
|
(GFF)
|
3/23
|
0.1
|
39.23
|
1.02%
|
12
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
3/9
|
0.6
|
269.55
|
0.89%
|
13
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
3/13
|
0.28
|
55.03
|
2.04%
|
9
|
Materion Corporation
|
(MTRN)
|
3/10
|
0.125
|
111.94
|
0.45%
|
10
|
Snap-on Incorporated
|
(SNA)
|
3/10
|
1.62
|
252.28
|
2.57%
|
13
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
(TRI)
|
3/16
|
0.49
|
123.18
|
1.59%
|
30
Wednesday Feb 22 (Ex-Div 2/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Baxter International Inc.
|
(BAX)
|
4/3
|
0.29
|
41
|
2.83%
|
6
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
3/10
|
0.225
|
120.29
|
0.75%
|
30
|
Cabot Corporation
|
(CBT)
|
3/10
|
0.37
|
79.93
|
1.85%
|
11
|
CDW Corporation
|
(CDW)
|
3/10
|
0.59
|
213.93
|
1.10%
|
10
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
3/9
|
1.57
|
257.47
|
2.44%
|
17
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
3/10
|
0.72
|
130.74
|
2.20%
|
16
|
First BanCorp.
|
(FBP)
|
3/10
|
0.14
|
14.51
|
3.86%
|
6
|
First National Corporation
|
(FXNC)
|
3/10
|
0.15
|
17.29
|
3.47%
|
10
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|
(HII)
|
3/10
|
1.24
|
224.54
|
2.21%
|
11
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
3/10
|
1.03
|
201.42
|
2.05%
|
12
|
Moody's Corporation
|
(MCO)
|
3/17
|
0.77
|
301.45
|
1.02%
|
14
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
3/10
|
0.46
|
56.6
|
3.25%
|
14
|
National Bank Holdings Corporation
|
(NBHC)
|
3/15
|
0.25
|
42.16
|
2.37%
|
7
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
3/10
|
0.65
|
81.79
|
3.18%
|
10
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
3/15
|
0.48
|
82.42
|
2.33%
|
20
|
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
3/10
|
0.66
|
85.96
|
3.07%
|
13
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
3/10
|
0.9
|
360.83
|
1.00%
|
50
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
3/23
|
0.47
|
189.66
|
0.99%
|
18
|
Washington Federal, Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
3/10
|
0.25
|
36.89
|
2.71%
|
13
Thursday Feb 23 (Ex-Div 2/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Analog Devices, Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
3/8
|
0.86
|
192.71
|
1.79%
|
21
|
Assurant, Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
3/20
|
0.7
|
132.41
|
2.11%
|
19
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
(BC)
|
3/15
|
0.4
|
89.11
|
1.80%
|
11
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
3/17
|
0.38
|
513.4
|
0.30%
|
14
|
HNI Corporation
|
(HNI)
|
3/8
|
0.32
|
31.22
|
4.10%
|
12
|
Northrop Grumman Corporation
|
(NOC)
|
3/15
|
1.73
|
470.63
|
1.47%
|
19
|
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
3/8
|
0.39
|
43.75
|
3.57%
|
23
|
Rush Enterprises, Inc.
|
(RUSHA)
|
3/16
|
0.21
|
60.16
|
1.40%
|
5
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
3/10
|
0.605
|
227.98
|
1.06%
|
45
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
3/14
|
1.03
|
239
|
1.72%
|
14
Friday Feb 24 (Ex-Div 2/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
3/14
|
0.24
|
74.8
|
3.85%
|
10
|
The Allstate Corporation
|
(ALL)
|
4/3
|
0.89
|
135.05
|
2.64%
|
13
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|
(BAM)
|
3/31
|
0.32
|
35.1
|
3.65%
|
12
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|
(BEP)
|
3/31
|
0.3375
|
27.86
|
4.85%
|
14
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
(BIP)
|
3/31
|
0.3825
|
34.87
|
4.39%
|
16
|
Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|
(BOH)
|
3/14
|
0.7
|
75.97
|
3.69%
|
7
|
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
3/15
|
0.5
|
129.09
|
1.55%
|
13
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
|
(CFR)
|
3/15
|
0.87
|
131.3
|
2.65%
|
29
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
(CPF)
|
3/15
|
0.26
|
23.41
|
4.44%
|
10
|
CSX Corporation
|
(CSX)
|
3/15
|
0.11
|
31.21
|
1.41%
|
19
|
Dover Corporation
|
(DOV)
|
3/15
|
0.505
|
155.36
|
1.30%
|
67
|
Equitable Holdings, Inc.
|
(EQH)
|
3/6
|
0.2
|
32.75
|
2.44%
|
5
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
3/16
|
0.89
|
431.23
|
0.83%
|
24
|
Corning Incorporated
|
(GLW)
|
3/30
|
0.28
|
35.58
|
3.15%
|
13
|
Hubbell Incorporated
|
(HUBB)
|
3/15
|
1.12
|
252.06
|
1.78%
|
15
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
3/15
|
0.205
|
19.15
|
4.28%
|
12
|
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
|
(KNSL)
|
3/13
|
0.14
|
334.31
|
0.17%
|
8
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
(MFC)
|
3/20
|
0.365 CAD
|
20.1
|
5.37%
|
10
|
NextEra Energy, Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
3/15
|
0.4675
|
76.07
|
2.46%
|
29
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
3/15
|
0.41
|
51.2
|
3.20%
|
7
|
Power Integrations, Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
3/31
|
0.19
|
82.66
|
0.92%
|
11
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
3/20
|
0.26
|
133.94
|
0.78%
|
47
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
3/15
|
0.1225
|
35.46
|
4.15%
|
13
|
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
3/21
|
0.62
|
115.84
|
2.14%
|
9
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
(UNP)
|
3/31
|
1.3
|
201.59
|
2.58%
|
16
|
The York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
4/14
|
0.2027
|
45.79
|
1.77%
|
25
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
|
(ABC)
|
2/27
|
0.485
|
1.2%
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
2/23
|
0.2784
|
1.9%
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
2/23
|
0.38
|
1.3%
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
2/24
|
0.3
|
3.1%
|
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BRKL)
|
2/24
|
0.135
|
4.0%
|
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
2/23
|
0.2
|
2.5%
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
2/23
|
0.67
|
3.3%
|
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
|
(CBAN)
|
2/23
|
0.11
|
3.5%
|
Donaldson Company, Inc.
|
(DCI)
|
2/27
|
0.23
|
1.4%
|
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
(DLB)
|
2/22
|
0.27
|
1.3%
|
Enviva Partners, LP
|
(EVA)
|
2/24
|
0.905
|
8.1%
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
2/24
|
0.21
|
2.7%
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
2/24
|
0.29
|
3.6%
|
Franklin Financial Services Corporation
|
(FRAF)
|
2/22
|
0.32
|
3.9%
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
2/23
|
0.25
|
2.7%
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
2/27
|
0.14
|
1.1%
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
2/22
|
0.22
|
3.1%
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
2/24
|
0.16
|
1.8%
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
2/24
|
0.23
|
4.0%
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
2/24
|
0.42
|
0.9%
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
2/24
|
0.3
|
3.1%
|
Kearny Financial Corp.
|
(KRNY)
|
2/22
|
0.11
|
4.4%
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
2/22
|
0.72
|
0.8%
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
2/24
|
0.3
|
4.6%
|
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
|
(NFBK)
|
2/22
|
0.13
|
3.5%
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
2/24
|
1.35
|
2.7%
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
2/24
|
0.28
|
3.0%
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
2/23
|
0.79
|
2.8%
|
PetMed Express, Inc.
|
(PETS)
|
2/27
|
0.3
|
6.0%
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
2/24
|
1.32
|
5.1%
|
SB Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
2/24
|
0.125
|
2.9%
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
2/24
|
0.53
|
2.0%
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|
(SIRI)
|
2/24
|
0.0242
|
2.1%
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
2/23
|
0.32
|
3.3%
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
2/22
|
0.8
|
1.4%
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
2/24
|
0.28
|
1.0%
|
Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
2/24
|
0.23
|
2.6%
|
Tetra Tech, Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
2/24
|
0.23
|
0.6%
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
2/24
|
0.15
|
1.2%
|
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
2/24
|
0.78
|
2.4%
|
West Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
2/22
|
0.25
|
4.7%
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
2/23
|
0.4
|
1.7%
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
2/23
|
0.41
|
3.2%
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM, BAX, CSCO, KO, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
