Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 2/24 3/8 0.76 0.86 13.16% 1.79% 21 The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 2/27 4/3 0.85 0.89 4.71% 2.64% 13 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 3/9 3/27 0.265 0.27 1.89% 4.47% 22 Brunswick Corporation (BC) 2/24 3/15 0.365 0.4 9.59% 1.80% 11 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 4/4 4/26 0.38 0.39 2.63% 3.07% 13 CSX Corporation (CSX) 2/27 3/15 0.1 0.11 10.00% 1.41% 19 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 3/14 3/31 1.5 1.62 8.00% 4.08% 14 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 3/15 4/3 0.29 0.3 3.45% 4.73% 13 First National Corporation (FXNC) 2/23 3/10 0.14 0.15 7.14% 3.47% 10 Genpact Limited (G) 3/9 3/24 0.125 0.1375 10.00% 1.16% 7 Humana Inc. (HUM) 3/30 4/28 0.7875 0.885 12.38% 0.69% 13 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 3/7 3/24 0.49 0.52 6.12% 1.23% 33 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 2/27 3/13 0.13 0.14 7.69% 0.17% 8 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 3/16 4/3 0.44 0.46 4.55% 3.06% 61 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 3/9 3/31 0.22 0.24 9.09% 1.48% 6 Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 3/14 4/3 0.07 0.08 14.29% 1.04% 6 Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 2/27 3/20 0.33 CAD 0.365 CAD 10.61% 5.37% 10 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 2/27 3/15 0.425 0.4675 10.00% 2.46% 29 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 2/28 3/15 0.28 0.29 3.57% 0.97% 9 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 2/24 3/8 0.385 0.39 1.30% 3.57% 23 Realty Income Corporation (O) 2/28 3/15 0.2485 0.2545 2.41% 4.62% 30 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 2/15 3/2 0.37 0.41 10.81% 1.80% 11 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 3/2 3/15 0.18 0.19 5.56% 2.29% 11 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 3/9 3/31 0.54 0.57 5.56% 3.66% 12 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 3/21 4/5 0.54 0.55 1.85% 3.26% 9 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 3/9 3/24 0.875 1 14.29% 1.61% 13 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 2/24 3/10 0.6 0.605 0.83% 1.06% 45 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 3/14 3/31 0.18 0.185 2.78% 5.40% 49 Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 3/7 3/15 3 3.25 8.33% 0.72% 18 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 3/9 3/24 0.11 0.12 9.09% 1.81% 11 Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 2/23 3/10 0.24 0.25 4.17% 2.71% 13 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Feb 20

Markets closed in observance of Presidents Day

Tuesday Feb 21 (Ex-Div 2/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 3/16 0.26 115.44 0.90% 5 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 3/9 0.6 111.18 2.16% 12 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 3/23 0.1 39.23 1.02% 12 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 3/9 0.6 269.55 0.89% 13 Masco Corporation (MAS) 3/13 0.28 55.03 2.04% 9 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 3/10 0.125 111.94 0.45% 10 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 3/10 1.62 252.28 2.57% 13 Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 3/16 0.49 123.18 1.59% 30 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Feb 22 (Ex-Div 2/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 4/3 0.29 41 2.83% 6 Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 3/10 0.225 120.29 0.75% 30 Cabot Corporation (CBT) 3/10 0.37 79.93 1.85% 11 CDW Corporation (CDW) 3/10 0.59 213.93 1.10% 10 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 3/9 1.57 257.47 2.44% 17 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 3/10 0.72 130.74 2.20% 16 First BanCorp. (FBP) 3/10 0.14 14.51 3.86% 6 First National Corporation (FXNC) 3/10 0.15 17.29 3.47% 10 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 3/10 1.24 224.54 2.21% 11 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 3/10 1.03 201.42 2.05% 12 Moody's Corporation (MCO) 3/17 0.77 301.45 1.02% 14 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 3/10 0.46 56.6 3.25% 14 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 3/15 0.25 42.16 2.37% 7 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 3/10 0.65 81.79 3.18% 10 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 3/15 0.48 82.42 2.33% 20 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 3/10 0.66 85.96 3.07% 13 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 3/10 0.9 360.83 1.00% 50 STERIS plc (STE) 3/23 0.47 189.66 0.99% 18 Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 3/10 0.25 36.89 2.71% 13 Click to enlarge

Thursday Feb 23 (Ex-Div 2/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 3/8 0.86 192.71 1.79% 21 Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 3/20 0.7 132.41 2.11% 19 Brunswick Corporation (BC) 3/15 0.4 89.11 1.80% 11 Chemed Corporation (CHE) 3/17 0.38 513.4 0.30% 14 HNI Corporation (HNI) 3/8 0.32 31.22 4.10% 12 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 3/15 1.73 470.63 1.47% 19 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 3/8 0.39 43.75 3.57% 23 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 3/16 0.21 60.16 1.40% 5 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 3/10 0.605 227.98 1.06% 45 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 3/14 1.03 239 1.72% 14 Click to enlarge

Friday Feb 24 (Ex-Div 2/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 3/14 0.24 74.8 3.85% 10 The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 4/3 0.89 135.05 2.64% 13 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 3/31 0.32 35.1 3.65% 12 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 3/31 0.3375 27.86 4.85% 14 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 3/31 0.3825 34.87 4.39% 16 Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 3/14 0.7 75.97 3.69% 7 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 3/15 0.5 129.09 1.55% 13 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 3/15 0.87 131.3 2.65% 29 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 3/15 0.26 23.41 4.44% 10 CSX Corporation (CSX) 3/15 0.11 31.21 1.41% 19 Dover Corporation (DOV) 3/15 0.505 155.36 1.30% 67 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 3/6 0.2 32.75 2.44% 5 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 3/16 0.89 431.23 0.83% 24 Corning Incorporated (GLW) 3/30 0.28 35.58 3.15% 13 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 3/15 1.12 252.06 1.78% 15 KeyCorp (KEY) 3/15 0.205 19.15 4.28% 12 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 3/13 0.14 334.31 0.17% 8 Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 3/20 0.365 CAD 20.1 5.37% 10 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 3/15 0.4675 76.07 2.46% 29 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 3/15 0.41 51.2 3.20% 7 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 3/31 0.19 82.66 0.92% 11 RLI Corp. (RLI) 3/20 0.26 133.94 0.78% 47 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 3/15 0.1225 35.46 4.15% 13 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 3/21 0.62 115.84 2.14% 9 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 3/31 1.3 201.59 2.58% 16 The York Water Company (YORW) 4/14 0.2027 45.79 1.77% 25 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 2/27 0.485 1.2% Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 2/23 0.2784 1.9% AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 2/23 0.38 1.3% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 2/24 0.3 3.1% Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 2/24 0.135 4.0% Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 2/23 0.2 2.5% Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 2/23 0.67 3.3% Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 2/23 0.11 3.5% Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 2/27 0.23 1.4% Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 2/22 0.27 1.3% Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) 2/24 0.905 8.1% The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 2/24 0.21 2.7% First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 2/24 0.29 3.6% Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) 2/22 0.32 3.9% FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 2/23 0.25 2.7% Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 2/27 0.14 1.1% Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 2/22 0.22 3.1% Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 2/24 0.16 1.8% Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 2/24 0.23 4.0% J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 2/24 0.42 0.9% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 2/24 0.3 3.1% Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 2/22 0.11 4.4% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 2/22 0.72 0.8% Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 2/24 0.3 4.6% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) 2/22 0.13 3.5% Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 2/24 1.35 2.7% Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 2/24 0.28 3.0% Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 2/23 0.79 2.8% PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 2/27 0.3 6.0% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 2/24 1.32 5.1% SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 2/24 0.125 2.9% Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 2/24 0.53 2.0% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 2/24 0.0242 2.1% S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 2/23 0.32 3.3% Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 2/22 0.8 1.4% Standex International Corporation (SXI) 2/24 0.28 1.0% Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 2/24 0.23 2.6% Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 2/24 0.23 0.6% WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 2/24 0.15 1.2% Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 2/24 0.78 2.4% West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 2/22 0.25 4.7% Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 2/23 0.4 1.7% Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 2/23 0.41 3.2% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

