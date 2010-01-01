Sensient: Not Cheap Enough Given The Lack Of Growth

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Marketplace

Summary

  • Sensient makes flavorings and colorings.
  • I'm inclined to like this industry, given that these goods are essential for making consumer products and face minimal technological disruption risk.
  • However, Sensient hasn't grown revenues over the past decade, making it hard to pay 23x earnings for the stock today.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ian's Insider Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Pila de hierbas secas aisladas sobre blanco

Everyday better to do everything you love/iStock via Getty Images

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is a company focused on flavors and ingredients for food and beverage products. The firm is often categorized as a specialty chemical firm, though it is

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

This article was written by

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
21.15K Followers
Research and trade alerts from a hedge fund pro with a global outlook.

Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MKC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.