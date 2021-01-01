Uber Q4 Earnings: Growth Not As Strong As It Seems

Feb. 19, 2023 2:38 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
616 Followers

Summary

  • Uber's share price is already up nearly 40% year to date.
  • A lot of optimism came from its latest earnings which reported strong growth and profitability.
  • However, a lot of it came from non-operating benefits.
  • The current valuation seems stretched after the rally.
  • I rate the company as a hold.
Man driving a car

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Uber’s (NYSE:UBER) performance has been underwhelming since going public. It is currently down over 40% from its all-time high and still trading 20% below its IPO price. The company has recently come alive with shares up nearly 70% from its 52-week low. A

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
616 Followers
I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.