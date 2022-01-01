This week's Fed minutes could reveal a few surprises to investors, but more importantly, it is likely to lay out the Fed's plans for the path of rate hikes. Powell referenced at the FOMC meeting that the minutes would reveal the Fed's discussion regarding what it is looking for to decide when to pause its rate hiking cycle.
One of the big surprises will likely show that not all Fed members were on board with slowing the pace of rate hikes. This past week, Cleveland and St. Louis Fed Presidents Loretta Mester and Jim Bullard noted they would have favored a 50 bps rate hike. Neither of them is a voting member, perhaps giving them room to be on the more hawkish side of things.
While the minutes may not reveal much new, they will likely confirm that no pause is coming soon. The hurdle for pausing is high enough that the risk is that the Fed will have to raise rates higher than previously thought and that rates may have to stay higher for much longer than previously thought. The most significant adjustments to the Fed Funds Futures curve have come at the back of the curve, with the August 2024 contracts rising by nearly 100 bps over the past month.
Additionally, the minutes will likely reflect the desire to see several months of inflation data, suggesting the Fed is on pace to reach its 2% target. Additionally, the minutes will reflect that the job market remains too tight and that wage pressures are not consistent with a 2% inflation rate, while the number of job openings remains high relative to the number of unemployed and that softness in the labor market has not developed yet. The Fed has desired to slow the economy without killing the job market. The easiest way to bring the supply and demand dynamic back into balance is to slow demand so that the number of job openings to the number of unemployed falls back to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, a rising labor participation rate would be highly desirable.
The January job report showed that the unemployment rate fell, and job openings remained very high. This has left nearly two job openings for every unemployed person. On top of that, the recent wage growth in January ran hotter than expected on a year-over-year basis at 4.4%, while December's data was revised higher to 4.8%. To achieve a 2% inflation rate, the Fed would likely want to see wage growth of around 3%.
Additionally, the combination of the hot CPI, PPI, and stronger-than-expected import prices ex-petroleum suggest that the pace of inflation has slowed, but they also indicate that it isn't going to vanish either.
This week's CPI report suggests that inflation is not currently on pace to reach the Fed's target. All it took was three months of financial conditions easing for January's CPI to rise by 0.5% for the month. The PCE report on February 24 is also expected to show that inflation was strong in January, rising by 0.5% month-over-month, up from 0.1% in December and up 5% year-over-year, in line with December. Meanwhile, core PCE is expected to rise 0.4% in January, up from 0.3% month-over-month in December and up 4.3% year-over-year, versus 4.4% in December.
All of the data suggests a Fed pause is nowhere close, and now the market is pricing in rates going higher than the Fed's December projections. The August Fed Funds Futures contract is now trading at 5.3%, which suggests an additional 25 bps rate hike likely in June. The expectations for higher terminal rates have helped to lift bond yields and strengthen the dollar, and high yield credit spreads to widen, which have also helped to start tightening financial conditions.
The tighter financial conditions become, the more stocks will struggle, and that effect of tight conditions has already been witnessed. The Goldman Sachs financial conditions index has risen to 99.87 from 99.40 on February 2. That has resulted in the S&P 500 falling from 4180 to 4079 over the same time. As conditions tighten further, the S&P 500 is likely to fall further.
The minutes are likely to confirm to the market that it will take significant further progress to meet the Fed's goal to pause, which should help tighten financial conditions further and start to slow the economy.
(*The Free Trial offer is not available in the App store)
Find out why Reading The Markets was one of the fastest-growing SA marketplace services in 2022. Try it for free.
Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise by delivering stock ideas and market updates, and if you want to learn how and why markets behave the way they do, this is the place.
Or check out my daily market commentary.
This article was written by
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on long-only macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance LP. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class represented by an index may be available through investable instruments based on that index. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
Comments (3)