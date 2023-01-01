Bowlero: The Growth Story Continues

Feb. 19, 2023 2:49 AM ETBowlero Corp. (BOWL)2 Comments
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
312 Followers

Summary

  • Bowlero's 2Q23 adjusted EBITDA was $97 million, driven by a robust revenue growth of 33%.
  • Pricing has increased by 10-15%, and management is working to rationalize costs to improve margins.
  • The upside potential for BOWL remains attractive at 32%, supported by higher growth, cost rationalization, and a higher pace of center rollouts.

Woman playing while friends in background

Klaus Vedfelt

Thesis

I continue to recommend going long on Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) after reviewing the 2Q23 results. Management has certainly executed as I expected since my first post, and I do not see any slowing down moving

Valuation

Author's calculation

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
312 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.