Thesis

I continue to recommend going long on Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) after reviewing the 2Q23 results. Management has certainly executed as I expected since my first post, and I do not see any slowing down moving forward. The business itself is a straightforward firm with incredible unit economics. I now expect BOWL to generate $466 million in EBITDA in FY25, and attaching a 11x forward EBITDA multiple result in $20.64/share of equity value (32% upside).

2Q23 results

BOWL's second-quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA was $97 million, which exceeded the consensus estimate by $8 million or 9%. This outperformance was driven by a robust revenue growth of 33%, which was 8pts higher than the consensus estimate. The EBITDA margin was roughly in line with expectations, at 35.5%.

Bowling centers performance

I am pleased with BOWL 2Q23 results, given a strong 33.2% y/y growth increase in revenues, which works out to a robust 14% CAGR over three years. The strong revenue growth can largely be attributed to the 27% y/y increase in same-center sales, which works out to a 9% 3Y CAGR. This is very promising news that bodes well for continued growth and post-covid recovery. There was some help from an easy comparison year before, but overall, the 2Q23 growth was driven by an increase in event revenue of 74% and a 24% increase in revenue from walk-in retail. Management's commentary on the quarter-to-date performance was one of the most telling indicators of ongoing growth momentum - there has been no discernible slowdown in consumer demand across all segments of the business. That said, my recommendation is to evaluate performance over a 3 years stack basis as it paints a clearer picture with no distortion from y/y soft and hard comps. Management has also expressed optimism that the current three-year trends will continue into the second half of the year.

In addition, I think there are still plenty of new opening opportunities, and acceleration of new builds over the next 18 months, beginning in 2H23 and accelerating into CY24, with 2x increase in AUVs of new builds vs legacy centers (this aligns with my thesis below that margin is optically depressed). To be more specific, management has confirmed 5 signed leases (not completed yet), a number that could significantly grow in the future. Consistent with management comments, I see significant opportunity for new openings in top-tier markets. Management has singled out Miami and LA suburbs as areas flush with cash for new openings and acquisition opportunities. In the future, the management foresees the potential to boost annual growth by leveraging the increased scale of the organization. This growth is expected to be driven by improvements in the company's profile with REITs and a shift in credit perspective. Furthermore, an advantage of this management team is that they do not have the "growth at any cost" mentality that plagues many businesses today. The company's leadership is fixated on sustainable growth over the long term and is not willing to compromise this priority by ignoring the deal screen in order to hasten growth in the short term.

Overall, I think the momentum is still insanely strong for BOWL and unless another pandemic hits, I don’t see a reason for a slowdown.

Pricing

Management has observed that price increases are in the 10% to 15% range compared to the periods before the pandemic. Since BOWL's annual pricing strategy has historically been in the low single digits% range, this only strengthens my conviction in the company's growth potential. To reduce wait times at bowling centers, the pricing strategy is not implemented system-wide, but rather is strategically applied at specific locations in response to peak demand. Demand is inelastic at this time, meaning that utilization is unaffected and that the incremental margins on any additional revenue are 100%, making this a smart pricing strategy.

Improving margin

In terms of margin, it's encouraging to hear that management is working to rationalize costs as much as possible. They pointed out that there is room for improvement in the areas of operating leverage and Corporate SG&A spending. In addition to this, I believe that many BOWL centers are not yet at "mature" levels, meaning that there is room for both incremental games per player and the impact of a shift in center size mix. Larger facilities have a greater profit margin because they can accommodate more lanes with fewer employees. As a result of the rapid increase in the number of centers, I believe that margins appear "depressed" today, indicating that there is a "catch-up" story in terms of margin. Since there has been minimal growth in BOWL's COGS, price increase implemented by management should help boost margins.

Valuation

The upside for BOWL is still attractive at 32% over 2 years. My updated model reflects the higher growth rate supported by pricing increase and accelerated pace of centers roll out. This higher growth would also support higher margins as BOWL sees high incremental margin moving forward. Cost rationalization is also expected to drive margins higher.

Conclusion

BOWL 2Q23 results have exceeded expectations, with a strong revenue growth of 33% and an adjusted EBITDA of $97 million. The strong performance can largely be attributed to the increase in same-center sales and revenue from events and walk-in retail. Management's commentary suggests that there is no discernible slowdown in consumer demand across all segments of the business, which bodes well for continued growth and post-COVID recovery. All in all, the upside potential for BOWL remains attractive at 32% over 2 years, supported by higher growth rates, cost rationalization, and margin improvement. Based on these factors, I continue to recommend going long on BOWL.