Roblox: Poised For A Bullish 2023

Feb. 19, 2023 2:59 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)1 Comment
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.87K Followers

Summary

  • Roblox closed FY 2022 reporting a strong holiday quarter, beating analyst estimates with regards to both top line and earnings.
  • In January, the company's user base jumped to 65 million (DAU), up 19% YoY. Similarly, platform engagement surged to 5 billion hours, a 19% YoY growth respectively.
  • As Roblox continues to innovate, grow its user base, and capture consumer engagement, I update my 2030 expectations for Roblox.
  • Roblox continues to be a 'Buy'; and I now calculate a fair implied share price equal to $58.20/share.

Roblox Developer Conference 2019

Ian Tuttle

Thesis

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock is up approximately 30% since I argued to 'Buy The Dip'. And reflecting on a strong Q4 2022 reporting, paired with exceptional user growth in January, I am confident to reiterate a Buy rating for RBLX

Roblox' Q4 Reporting - Results

Roblox' Q4 Reporting

Roblox' Q4 Reporting - DAU

Roblox' Q4 Reporting

Roblox' Q4 Reporting - January 2023 Reporting

Roblox' Q4 Reporting

Roblox valuation update

Author's Estimates & Calculations

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.87K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RBLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not financial advice.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.