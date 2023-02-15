Ian Tuttle

Thesis

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock is up approximately 30% since I argued to 'Buy The Dip'. And reflecting on a strong Q4 2022 reporting, paired with exceptional user growth in January, I am confident to reiterate a Buy rating for RBLX despite the company's rich FWD x7 EV/Sales valuation. In fact, as Roblox continues to innovate, grow its user base, and capture consumer engagement, I believe the company is one of the market's most attractive growth investment opportunities.

On the backdrop of faster than expected DAU growth, I update my 2030 expectations for Roblox; and I now calculate a fair implied share price equal to $58.20/share.

Roblox' Q4 2022 Results

Roblox closed FY 2022 reporting a strong holiday quarter, beating analyst estimates with regards to both topline and earnings.

During the period from September to the end of December, Roblox generated total revenues of $579 million, which compares to $569 million for the same period one year prior (2% year-over-year growth) and as compared to consensus estimates of about $560 million (according to data collected from Refinitiv). Roblox's adjusted EBITDA for the period came in at $183.0 million, or 20.3% of bookings. Net loss expanded to $291.5 million, as compared to a net loss of about $147.3 million for the same period one year earlier.

Roblox' Q4 Reporting

Notably, while the Q4 results as a whole were not necessarily spectacular, investors should consider that the performance accelerated in December, with average DAU of 61.5 million up about 19% year over year, total hours engaged totaled 4.7 billion up 21% over Q4 2021 and bookings of about $430 million, up 20% respectively.

Moreover, Roblox' user engagement was strong across geographies and age groups, with the age group of between 17 and 24-year-olds continuing to be the fastest growing segment.

Roblox' Q4 Reporting

Bullish Going Into 2023

Roblox started 2023 exceptionally well:

we delivered operating and financial metrics that in general improved materially throughout the year and look even better as we start 2023.

In January, the company's user base jumped to 65 million (DAU), up 19% YoY. Similarly, platform engagement surged to 5 billion hours, a 19% YoY growth respectively. On the backdrop of strong consumer growth and engagement, Roblox estimated that bookings in the first month of 2023 could be between $267 million and $271 million, growing 19% - 21% as compared to January 2022.

And we added more new payers than ever before with the exception of the very first quarter of COVID. So we had incredibly strong growth in payers. And at the same time, the monetization prepare in the fourth quarter was up significantly and as strong as it's ever been. We're also seeing very, very healthy what we refer to as payer conversion. So more users are becoming payers than ever before, and that's pretty much true across the globe.

Roblox' Q4 Reporting

A Note On Generative AI

Reflecting on the hype around business opportunities in context of generative AI, it is worth pointing out that Roblox is testing how AI technology could support game developers.

According to a blog post by Daniel Sturman, Roblox' Chief Technology Officer:

With the advent of generative AI techniques, however, we are seeing an opportunity to revolutionize creation on the platform, both by augmenting Roblox Studio to make creation dramatically faster and easier, and also by enabling every user on Roblox to be a creator. As we all know, generative AI learns the underlying patterns and structures of data and generates new content, such as images, audio, code, text, 3D models, or other forms of media, that have not been seen before. With a dramatic acceleration in these tools' effectiveness for everyday content creation, this technology is at an inflection point. It now has the capability to capture the creator's intent, provide a broad range of digital editing capabilities, help create the content, and allow for fast iteration. We have already heard from Roblox creators about how they are using this technology to create. However, these off-the-shelf AI systems are not integrated with our platform and they often do not produce "Roblox ready" output that requires substantial follow on work from a creator. We see an incredible opportunity to build generative AI tools and APIs focused on Roblox.

While it is too early to comment on how generative AI will support Roblox economic fundamentals, I think it is reasonable to assume that the technology will likely materially accelerate content production - and consequently, user engagement.

Valuation Update: Raise TP To $58.20

I have previously assumed that Roblox ...

... will have 300 million active users by 2030. Furthermore, I assume bookings and ad revenues of $58/DAU and a 24% profit margin (in line with tech and gaming companies). Accordingly, I calculate a $4.17 billion annuity, which I discount back to August 2022.

While I continue to estimate a $58/DAU booking, as well as a 24% net profit margin, I raise my base case DAU target for 2030 to 325 million and now calculate a fair implied target price as below--$58.20.

Author's Estimates & Calculations

Risks

As I see it, there has been no major risk-updated since I have last covered RBLX stock. Thus, I would like to highlight what I have written before:

First, Roblox has a history of writing losses-and still is. That said, there is no guarantee that the company will reach operating profitability as expected for late 2023-or ever. Second, Roblox' value thesis is in the future, which is speculative. Estimating a company's operations and business fundamentals for multiple years is highly difficult and imprecise. Third, Roblox appeal is supported by the hype surrounding the metaverse. That said, the metaverse might develop at a much slower pace than expected, as VR/AR and 5G development and adoption slows. Or in general, the metaverse (the VR digital experience) might turn out less impressive than expected. Fourth, much of Roblox' current share price volatility is driven by investor sentiment towards risk and growth assets. Thus, investors should expect price volatility even though Roblox's business outlook remains unchanged.

Conclusion

On the backdrop of a strong Q4 reporting, and an exceptional start into 2023, I continue to be bullish on Roblox stock. As Roblox continues to innovate, grow its user base, and capture consumer engagement, I update my 2030 expectations for Roblox; and I now calculate a fair implied share price equal to $58.20/share.