Comcast: Theme Parks, Mario Is Coming To Steal Your Meatballs

Feb. 19, 2023 3:15 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)CHTR, DIS, NTDOF, NTDOY
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.51K Followers

Summary

  • Amazing catalysts on the horizon for Comcast with Universal Studios Hollywood park opening the much-awaited Super Nintendo World.
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release on April 7th.
  • These two catalysts make for a spicy meatball.

Nintendo Releases New "Switch" Game Console

Drew Angerer

Super Nintendo World Hollywood

It happened folks! The Nintendo part of Universal Studios' Hollywood theme park just opened its Super Nintendo World, the first outside of Japan. I have been anticipating this and racking my brain on who stands

thesupermariobros.movie release date screen shot

thesupermariobros.movie

Chart
Data by YCharts

Comcast 2022 10K revenue mix

Comcast 2022 10K

yahoo finance comcast revenue

yahoo finance

yahoo finance EBITDA numbers Comcast

yahoo finance

seeking alpha value metrics comcast

seeking alpha

yahoo finance balance sheet snap

yahoo finance

yahoo finance cash flow

yahoo finance

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.51K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books.My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMCSA, DIS, VZ, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.