Simon Property Group Q4 Results: Fundamentals Continue To Improve

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.13K Followers

Summary

  • Simon Property Group's fundamentals continue to improve, but at a slower rate.
  • Operational improvements are being offset to a certain degree by higher financing and operating costs.
  • At current price, we still believe there is value in the shares, but they are no longer a bargain. We are updating our rating to 'Buy', from 'Strong Buy' previously.

Girls who were Shopping

ReMa/iStock via Getty Images

What we've seen from all the high-quality shopping mall companies that we follow is a very similar story this earnings season. Fundamentals continue to improve, but the rate of improvement is slowing down, and some of the benefits

Simon Rating

Seeking Alpha

Simon Credit Metrics

Simon Investor Presentation

Simon EPS Estimates

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.13K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KLPEF, MAC, UNBLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.